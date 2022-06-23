Prep roundup: CF softball splits with Senior

DUBUQUE – A two-run sixth inning helped lift Cedar Falls to a 5-3 victory over Dubuque Senior in the opener of a Mississippi Valley Conference softball doubleheader Wednesday.

The Rams took the second game, 10-0.

Cedar Falls (11-12) broke open a 3-all tie with the sixth-inning rally. All five of the Tigers’ runs were produced by the bottom of its lineup. Seven, eight and nine hitters Lauren Ferguson, Carley Strelow and Lexi Trueg each had RBIs, two apiece for Strelow and Trueg.

Cyrah Rasmussen earned the win in the circle as she struck out nine. Rasmussen allowed six hits and three earned runs.

In the night cap, Senior’s Meredith Gatto allowed only a double to Sydney Barnett over five innings of work as she struck out five and walked one.

Columbus downs BCLUW: Nyasija Simmons homered and drove in two runs as the Sailors (19-9) scored a 9-3 North Iowa Cedar League softball victory Wednesday.

Kamryn Regenold doubled twice for Columbus, while Katie Ruden and Avery Hogan each had three hits as part of a 16-hit effort for the Sailors.

Freshman Myka Bromley worked the first 4 2/3 innings allowing just two earned runs before Haile Frost came on to close the door.

