Prep roundup: CF boys blank West
Cedar Falls Logo.png

Sai Pranva Kota and Ryan Venem each had 6-0, 6-0 victories as Cedar Falls cruised to a 9-0 victory over Waterloo West Thursday in a Mississippi Valley Conference boys’ tennis meet at the UNI Tennis Courts.

Perhaps the best match of the day came at No. 2 doubles as Param Sampat and Kota out-lasted West’s Connor Heuthorst and Camden Schneider, 7-5, in the opening set before sailing to a 6-1 victory in the final set.

Venem teamed with Akshat Mehta for a 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 3 doubles.

SAILORS EDGED: Christian Haugstad and Adam Maske pulled out a 6-0, 6-4 win over Jack Nolting and Patrick Underwood to cap off Aplington-Parkersburg’s 5-4 victory over Waterloo Columbus Thursday at the Brynes Park Tennis Center.

The Sailors got wins from Joseph Haag, Alex Feldman and Alex Buser in singles, while Feldmann and Buser won their doubles match, 6-0, 6-0 against Owen Thomas and Tate Neymeyer.

Girls’ golf

COLUMBUS WINS TRIANGULAR: Molly Fereday captured medalist honors as the Sailors edged Jesup in a three-team meet at the La Porte City Golf Club Thursday.

Fereday carded a 40 to win by 10 strokes.

Gracie Joblinske of Jesup was runnerup with a 50.

WEST EDGED BY A STROKE: Chase Doland earned medalist honors with a 43, but the Wahawks were edged by a stroke, 202-203, to Waverly-Shell Rock at Waverly Municipal Golf Course Thursday.

West also got a 47 from Maddie Dolan.

Boys’ golf

COLUMBUS SECOND: Union’s Lincoln Mehlert shot a 35 to pace the Knights to victory over the Sailors and Jesup Thursday at the La Porte City Golf Club.

Union posted a score of 168, nine strokes better than Columbus.

Jackson Mudd led the Sailors with a 43.

Results

Girls’ golf

Team standings: Columbus 207, 2. Jesup 212, 3. Union 235.

Medalist: Molly Fereday (Col), 40,. Runner-up: Gracie Joblinske (Jesup), 50.

Columbus: Fereday 40, Kennedy Guelner 54, Maddy Funk 54, Claire Schaefer 59.

Jesup: Joblinske 50, Laney Fischer 53, Rachel Clayberg 53, Alexi Harris 56.

Union: Alivia Mulligan 56, Sarah Michael 57, Lydia Albertsen 58, Emma Deaton 64.

At Waverly

WAVERLY-SHELL ROCK 202, WEST 203

Medalist: Chase Doland (West), 43.

West: Doland 43, Maddie Dolan 47, Evan Meihe 56, Grayson Nielson 57.

Waverly-Shell Rock:

Boys’ golf

Team standings: 1. Union 168, 2. Columbus 177, 3. Jesup 210.

Medalist: Lincoln Mehlert (Union), 35. Runner-up: Jackson Mudd (Columbus), 43.

Columbus: Mudd 43, Dallas Westhoff 44, Blake Buckley 45, Major Westhoff 45.

Union: Mehlert 35, Josef Schmitz 44, Ty Lorenzen 44, Mack Schmitz 45.

Jesup: Gavin Nolan 49, Brayden Menuey 51, Corbin Fuelling 54, Jack Miller 56.  

Boys’ tennis

CEDAR FALLS 9, WEST 0

Singles: Neel Shah (CF) def. Will Klabunde 6-2, 6-1, Pranav Chandra (CF) def. Nick Reynolds 6-0, 6-1, Param Sampat (CF) def. Connor Heuthorst 6-1, 6-1, Vikashprithvi Ayyappan (CF) def. Camden Schneider 6-0, 6-2, Sai Pranav Kota (CF) def. Jackson Schmitt 6-0, 6-0, Ryan Venem (CF) def. Cole Jennings 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles: Neel Shah (CF) def. Klabunde-Reynolds 6-0, 6-1, Sampat-Kota (CF) def. Heuthorst-Schneder 7-5, 6-1, Venem-Akshat Mehta (CF) def. Schmitt-Jennings 6-0, 6-0.

APLINGTON-PARKERSBURG 5, COLUMBUS 4

Singles: Cameron Luhring (AP) def. Jon Dobson 6-0, 6-0, Joseph Haag (Col) def. Owen Thomas 6-2, 6-0, Alex Feldmann (Col) def. Tate Neymeyer 6-2, 6-1, Alex Buser (Col) def. Cael Lupkes 6-, 6-0, Christian Haugstad (AP) def. Jack Nolting 6-0, 6-1, Adam Maske (AP) def. Patrick Underwood 6-4, 6-4.

Doubles: Luhring-Lupkes def. Dobson-Haag 6-4, 6-2, Feldmann-Buser (Col) def. Thomas-Neymeyer 6-0, 6-0, Haugstad-Maske (AP) def. Nolting-Underwood 6-0, 6-4.

