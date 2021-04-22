Prep roundup: CF boys blank West

Sai Pranva Kota and Ryan Venem each had 6-0, 6-0 victories as Cedar Falls cruised to a 9-0 victory over Waterloo West Thursday in a Mississippi Valley Conference boys’ tennis meet at the UNI Tennis Courts.

Perhaps the best match of the day came at No. 2 doubles as Param Sampat and Kota out-lasted West’s Connor Heuthorst and Camden Schneider, 7-5, in the opening set before sailing to a 6-1 victory in the final set.

Venem teamed with Akshat Mehta for a 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 3 doubles.

SAILORS EDGED: Christian Haugstad and Adam Maske pulled out a 6-0, 6-4 win over Jack Nolting and Patrick Underwood to cap off Aplington-Parkersburg’s 5-4 victory over Waterloo Columbus Thursday at the Brynes Park Tennis Center.

The Sailors got wins from Joseph Haag, Alex Feldman and Alex Buser in singles, while Feldmann and Buser won their doubles match, 6-0, 6-0 against Owen Thomas and Tate Neymeyer.

Girls’ golf

COLUMBUS WINS TRIANGULAR: Molly Fereday captured medalist honors as the Sailors edged Jesup in a three-team meet at the La Porte City Golf Club Thursday.

Fereday carded a 40 to win by 10 strokes.