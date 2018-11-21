DUBUQUE – Cedar Falls kicked off the 2018 boys’ swim season with a strong road win over Dubuque Senior, 105-62, Tuesday.
The Tigers won all 11 events.
Leading the way for Cedar Falls was Dawson Bremmer, who took first in the 200 individual medley and the 100 butterfly, while also helping the winning 200 medley relay.
Devin Myhr also was part of three wins, taking individual honors in the 100 breaststroke, and taking part in the winning 200 medley and 200 free relays.
The Tigers had one other three-time winner, Matt Durbin in the 500 free as well as the 200 medley and 200 free relays.
Summaries
Prep girls’ basketball
CLARKSVILLE 62, ROCKFORD 34
ROCKFORD (0-1) – Chloe Rooney 5, Amber Reams 7, Jamie Schuster 6, Gabby Keith 4, Sierra Kuhlers 2, Morgan Thieman 8, Jenna Paulus 2
CLARKSVILLE (1-0) – Sierra Vance 1, Emma Poppe 12, Cheyenne Behrends 5, Kori Wedeking 16, Janet Borchardt 23, Mallory Hoodjer 3, Katie Stirling 2.
Prep boys’ swimming
CEDAR FALLS 105, DUBUQUE SENIOR 62
200 MEDLEY RELAY – 1. Cedar Falls “A” (Graham Fry, Devin Myhr, Dawson Bremmer, Matt Durbin) 1:44.61. 2. Senior “A”1:45.87, 3, Cedar Falls “B” 1:53.36.
200 FREESTYLE – 1. David Butler (CF), 2:06.34, 2. Josh Rusch (Sen) 2:07.47, 3. Brandon Berggern 2:08.57.
200 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – 1. Bremmer (CF) 2:04.49, 2. Dylan Moffatt (CF) 2:06.11, 3. Fry (CF) 2:10.57.
50 FREESTYLE – 1. Durbin (CF) 23.63, 2. Jacob Sindt (Sen) 23.99, 3. Connor Sindt (Sen) 24.60
100 BUTTERFLY – 1. Bremmer (CF) 54.50, 2. Gavin Hall (Sen) 59.22, 3. Myhr (CF) 1:04.49.
100 FREESTYLE – 1. Moffatt (CF) 50.66, 2. Durbin (CF) 53.22, 3. J, Sindt (Sen) 53,44.
500 FREESTYLE – 1. Benson Redfern (CF) 5:18.47, 2. Butler (CF) 5:41.68, Rusch (Sen) 6:07.88.
200 FREESTYLE RELAY – 1. Cedar Falls “A” (Durbin. Myhr, Butler, Moffatt) 1:36,81. 2. Senior “A” 1:37.75, 3. Cedar Falls “B” 1:43.73
100 BACKSTROKE – 1. Fry (CF) 59.47, 2. Hall (Sen) 1:00.98, 3. Cole Wolbers (Sen) 1:12.21.
100 BREASTSTROKE – 1. Myhr (CF) 1:07.06, 2. Pierce Casper (Sen) 1:08.44, 3. C . Sindt (Sen) 1:11.02
400 FREESTYLE RELAY – 1, Cedar Falls “A” (Redfern, Bremmer, Fry, Moffatt) 3:26.41, 2. Senior “A” 3:50.26.
