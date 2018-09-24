CEDAR RAPIDS — With four golfers under 77, Cedar Falls captured the final round of a Mississippi Valley Conference divisional meet Monday at the Gardner Golf Course.
Led by Trevor Heinen’s 74, the Tigers carded a score of 303, 12 strokes better than runner-up Cedar Rapids Washington in the Mississippi Division
Ben Bermel added a 75, while Jack Moody and Luke Meyer each turned in 77s.
At Irv Warren Golf Course in the Valley Divisional, Waterloo West finished fifth overall, posting their low round of the 54-hole tournament. The Wahawks turned in a 327, led by freshman Tyler Jolly’s 77. Sophomore Mitch Fordyce carded a 79.
Results
At Irv Warren
Valley Divisional
TEAM STANDINGS (OVERALL) — 1. Dubuque Wahlert 310-326-321 — 957, 2. Linn-Mar 324-318-321 — 963, 3. Dubuque Hempstead 323-328-314 — 965, 4. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 316-330-320 — 966, 5. Waterloo West 337-360-327 — 1,024, 6. Iowa City Liberty 355-383-359 — 1,097, 7. Iowa City West 371-384-361 — 1,116, 8. Cedar Rapids Jefferson 384-388-363 — 1,135.
OVERALL TOP-FIVE INDIVIDUALS — 1. Brock Barnhart (CRK), 73-66-75 — 214, Dillon Burr (LM), 71-75-72 — 218, 3. Kyle Spencer (ICW), 76-71-77 — 224, 4. Sam Ambrosy (DW), 77-71-77 — 224, 5. Joey Kaesbauer (DH), 76-81-72 — 229.
MONDAY’S MEDALISTS — Kaesbauer (DH), 72, Burr (LM), 72.
WATERLOO WEST — Kobe Smith 88, Tyler Jolly 77, Brady Buckley 84, Mitch Fordyce 79, Max Paxton 87, JP Richmond 89.
Mississippi Divisional
Monday’s results
TEAM STANDINGS — 1. Cedar Falls 303, 2. Cedar Rapids Washington 315, 3. Cedar Rapids Xavier 320, 4. Western Dubuque 328, 5. Cedar Rapids Prairie 337, 6. Iowa City High 350, 7. Dubuque Senior 361.
MEDALIST — Nick Recker (CRX), 73.
CEDAR FALLS — Ben Bermel 75, Jack Moody 77, Trevor Heinen 74, Luke Meyer 77, Joe Dean 81, Kevin Yang 84.
WATERLOO EAST — Dylan Andreassen 108, Brennan Davis 101, Jacob Drahos 141.
