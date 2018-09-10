CEDAR RAPIDS — Cedar Falls had three golfers place in the top five as the Tigers claimed the second leg of the Mississippi Valley Conference championship Monday at Airport National.
Cedar Falls won the Mississippi Divisional with a score of 253 on the Par-63 Airport National Course.
Trevor Heinen led the Tigers with a third-place score of 60. Ben Bermel was fourth (61) and Jack Moody was fifth (63).
Cedar Falls currently leads the conference race by 42 strokes with one 18 hole event left.
Results
Mississippi Division
At Airport National (Par 63)
TEAM STANDINGS — 1. Cedar Falls 253, 2. Cedar Rapids Prairie 265, 3. Cedar Rapids Xavier 268, 4. Cedar Rapids Washington 269. 5. Western Dubuque 284, 6. Dubuque Senior 288, 7. Iowa City High 296.
MEDALIST — Connor Neighbors (CRW), 58.
CEDAR FALLS — 3. Trevor Heinen, 60, 4. Ben Bermel 61, 5. Jack Moody, 63, 11. Luke Meyer, 69.
WATERLOO EAST — Dylan Andreassen 88, Brennan Davis 93.
