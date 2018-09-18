CEDAR FALLS — Ben Bermel was the overall medalist after carding a 3-under 69 as Cedar Falls won its own 13-team Tiger Invitational at Beaver Hills Country Club Tuesday.
The Tigers shot a 299 to finish four strokes ahead of Cedar Rapids Washington and Marshalltown.
Trevor Heinen and Joe Dean tied for 10th for the Tigers as each shot a 76.
Volleyball
CEDAR FALLS — Top-ranked and defending state champion Cedar Falls improved to 22-0 with a 25-13, 25-10, 25-9 Mississippi Valley Conference win over Iowa City High Tuesday.
Dara Hulstein had nine kills in 11 attempts, while Akacia Brown added eight kills. Kirsten Graves led Cedar Falls with 16 digs, while Alayna Yates had four solo blocks and one block assist.
The Tigers also had 10 ace serves, led by setter Emerson Green’s four.
Cedar Falls is next in action Saturday when it hosts its own Tiger Invitational.
Girls’ swimming
CEDAR FALLS — Cedar Falls rolled to a 135-41 win over Linn-Mar as the Tigers had several strong individual performances Tuesday at the Holmes Middle School pool.
Emma Clark and Grace Frericks all were part of four wins — two individual and two relays — for Cedar Falls.
Clark took home victories in the 200 individual medley and 100 free, while swimming a leg in the winning 200 free and 400 free relays. Frericks won the 50 free and 100 butterfly, while participating on the 200 free and 400 free teams.
Grace Considine won the 100 backstroke and was part of the 200 and 400 free relays, and she finsished second in the 50 free.
Cross country
VINTON — Adrianna Gallen took fifth in 21 minutes 29.1 seconds to lead Waterloo Columbus at the Vinton-Shellsburg Invitational Tuesday.
Jenna Twait of Hudson was second in the girls’ race in 20:44.1.
In the boys’ race, Union of La Porte City’s Lake Lebahn won in 17:11.0.
Kristopher Luke was Columbus’ top performer coming in 32nd.
Results
Boys’ golf
TEAM STANDINGS — 1. Cedar Falls 299, 2. Cedar Rapids Washington and Marshalltown 303, 4. Cedar Rapids Prairie 312, 5. Dubuque Hempstead 320, 6. Linn-Mar 321, 7. Dubuque Wahlert 323, 8. Dubuque Senior 327, 9. Western Dubuque 328, 10. Iowa City Liberty 335, 11. Iowa City West 356, 12. Muscatine 362, 13. Cedar Rapids Jefferson 368
TOP-FIVE INDIVIDUALS — 1. Ben Bermel (CF), 69, 2. Ian Johnston (CRP), 69, 3. Connor Neighbors (CRW), 69, 4. JD Pollard (Marshalltown), 71, 5. Cole Davis (M-Town), 73.
* — Bermel named medalist on cardback.
CEDAR FALLS — 1. Bermel 69, 10. Trevor Heinen, 76, 11. Joe Dean 76, 16. Jack Moody 78, 17. Kevin Yang 79, 27. Luke Meyer 81.
Cross Country
At Vinton
Girls
TEAM STANDINGS — 1. Benton Community 50, 2. Hudson 51, 3. Vinton-Shellsburg 100, 4. Independence 139, 5. West Delaware 142, 6. Dyersville Beckman 153, 7. South Tama 161, 8. Union 191, 9. Waterloo Columbus 195
TOP-FIVE INDIVIDUALS — 1. Kay Fett (VS), 20:28.8, 2. Jenna Twait (Hudson), 20:44.1, 3. Hailee Ricklefs (Benton), 21:08.05, 4. Callie Frakes (South Tama), 21:17.6, 5. Adrianna Gallen (Columbus), 21:29.1
COLUMBUS — 5. Gallen, 21:29.1, 36. Alissa Sinnwell 25:07.5, 43. Taylor Heuthhorst 25:31.5, 53. Kacie Bennett 26:43.6, 58. Awbree Mast 32:31.8.
Boys
TEAM STANDINGS — 1. Benton 36, 2. Vinton-Shellsburg 59, 3. Union 114, Hudson 114, 5. South Tama 130, 6. West Delaware 135, 7. Dyersville Beckman 190, 8. Independence 199, 9. Alburnett 240, 10. Waterloo Columbus 255.
TOP-FIVE INDIVIDUALS — 1. Lake Lebahn (Union), 17:11.0, 2. Dylan Spina (BC), 17:47.9, 3. Nolan Haisman (VS), 18:12.9, 4. Lane Hennings (Union), 18:16.5, 5. Sam Hansen (Hudson), 18:27.7.
COLUMBUS — 32. Kristopher Luke, 20:35.4, 40. Jordan Tovar, 20:53.9, 56. Tom Evans 22:15.4, 62. Joe Sink 22:52.0, 65. Justin Hoffman, 23:34.6
Girls’ swimming
CEDAR FALLS 135, LINN-MAR 41
200 MEDLEY — 1. Linn-Mar (Mallory Ahrens, Shannon Kelley, Serena Brizard, Alyssa Kimmel), 2:05.25, 2. Cedar Falls, 2:15.11, 3. Cedar Falls, 2:20.93.
200 FREE — 1. Grace Bobeldyk (CF), 2:10.04, 2. Emily Seliga (CF), 2:16.22, 3. CC Lau (CF), 2:16.90.
200 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY — 1. Emma Clark (CF), 2:22.09, 2. Elise Considine (CF), 2:31.40, 3. Riley Murra (CF), 2:35.93.
50 FREE — 1. Grace Frericks (CF), 25,00, 2. Grace Considine (CF), 25.58, 3. Rachel Roose (CF), 26.54.
DIVING — 1. Ashton Syharath (CF), 292.5, 2. Megan Norris (LM), 237.2, 3. Reese Miller (LM), 211.40.
100 BUTTERFLY — 1. Frericks (CF), 1:01.10, 2. Lau (CF), 1:05.26, 3. Kelley (LM), 1:05.29.
100 FREE — 1. Clark (CF), 56.5, 2. Kendall Mallaro (CF), 58.13, Brizard (LM), 59.11
500 FREE — 1. Roose (CF), 6:05.62, 2. Carmen Bekavac (CF), 6:21.37, 3. Riley Murra (CF), 6:21.52.
200 FREE RELAY — 1. Cedar Falls (Clark, Roose, G. Considine, Frericks), 1:44.01, 2. Cedar Falls, 1:52.51, 3. Linn-Mar, 1:53.29.
100 BACK — 1. G. Considine (CF), 1:05.77, 2. Katie Butler (CF), 1:10.61, 3. Bekavac (CF), 1:11.26.
100 BREASTSTROKE — 1. Kelley (LM), 1:14.85, 2. Seliga (CF), 1:19.09, 3. Mallaro (CF), 1:19.18.
400 FREE RELAY — 1. Cedar Falls (G. Frericks, Clark, G. Considine, Roose), 3:53.18, 2. Cedar Falls, 4:15.54.
