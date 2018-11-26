Try 3 months for $3

CRESCO -- Sixth-ranked Cedar Falls (5A) used a second half surge to roll past 11th-ranked Crestwood (3A), 64-32, in a non-conference girls' basketball game Monday.

Emerson Green hit a three-quarter court shot at the first quarter to tie it at 13-all after the first eight minutes before the Tigers (1-0) dominated the final 24 minutes of play.

Green led all scorers with 25 points as she knocked down four of Cedar Falls' 11 3-point shots. Sarah Albaugh added 10 for the Tigers who travel to Dubuque Hempstead Friday for their Mississippi Valley Conference season opener.

Crestwood (1-1) was led by Iowa recruit Sharon Goodman, who scored 14 points, Goodman was held to just one basket and four points in the second half, however, when Cedar Falls outscored the Cadets, 36-12.

