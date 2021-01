Prep round-up: No. 8 Cedar Falls pulls away from Prairie

CEDAR FALLS – Good defense and a strong transition game after playing good defense helped eighth-ranked Cedar Falls pull away from Cedar Rapids Prairie for a 47-31 Mississippi Valley conference girls’ basketball win Friday.

After trailing a good portion of the first quarter, the Tigers (12-3) forced several turnovers and scored off those as Cedar Falls surged to a 29-15 halftime lead.

“Prairie is a good defensive team and a lot of the time the pace was slowed down a bit,” Cedar Falls head coach Gregg Groen said. “Prairie was up early and we came back, tied it at 9-all and then got some nice transition buckets off turnovers in the second quarter to creat that margin.”

Anna Barney had 14 points and Jasmine Barney 13 to led the Tigers.

RAIDERS TOP REGENTS: Reagan Wheeler had 17 and Faith Trelka 13, but Waterloo Christian dropped a close game with Dunkerton Friday, 51-49.

Maeson Wolff led the Raiders with 20 points.

Boys’ basketball

REGENTS FALL: Jake Kennedy scored 18 points as Dunkerton improved to 14-4 overall and 9-0 in Iowa Star Conference play with a 54-29 win over Waterloo Chrisitan Friday.