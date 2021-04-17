Prep round-up: No. 7 Cedar Falls downs No. 5 Ankeny Centennial

BETTENDORF – Seventh-ranked Cedar Falls downed fifth-ranked Ankeny Centennial in a boys’ tennis action Saturday, 6-3.

The Tigers won the final four singles matches after the Jaguars had captured wins at No. 1 and No. 2. Sai Pranov Kota won the toughest battle, a 6-3, 6-2 win over Wesley Clark at No. 4.

In doubles action, Neel Shah and Pranav Chandra clinched the win for Cedar Falls with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Caleb Peterson and Nic Mackaman.

The Tigers finished 2-0 on the day as they also blanked Bettendorf, 9-0.

Girls’ tennis

TIGERS ROLL: Cedar Falls dropped just four games in singles as the Tigers swept Cedar Rapids Kennedy, 9-0, Saturday at the UNI Tennis Courts.

Mira Keeran, Maya Mallavarapu, Malina Amjadi and Elena Escalada all recorded 6-0, 6-0 wins.

Boys’ soccer

WAHAWK INVITATIONAL: Cedar Falls went 2-1 Saturday at the Cedar Valley Soccer Complex with victories over Waterloo East (5-1) and Dallas Center Grimes (3-0).

The Tigers lost to Waukee, 4-0.