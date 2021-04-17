Prep round-up: No. 7 Cedar Falls downs No. 5 Ankeny Centennial

BETTENDORF – Seventh-ranked Cedar Falls downed fifth-ranked Ankeny Centennial in a boys’ tennis action Saturday, 6-3.
The Tigers won the final four singles matches after the Jaguars had captured wins at No. 1 and No. 2. Sai Pranov Kota won the toughest battle, a 6-3, 6-2 win over Wesley Clark at No. 4.
In doubles action, Neel Shah and Pranav Chandra clinched the win for Cedar Falls with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Caleb Peterson and Nic Mackaman.
The Tigers finished 2-0 on the day as they also blanked Bettendorf, 9-0.
Girls’ tennis
TIGERS ROLL: Cedar Falls dropped just four games in singles as the Tigers swept Cedar Rapids Kennedy, 9-0, Saturday at the UNI Tennis Courts.
Mira Keeran, Maya Mallavarapu, Malina Amjadi and Elena Escalada all recorded 6-0, 6-0 wins.
Boys’ soccer
WAHAWK INVITATIONAL: Cedar Falls went 2-1 Saturday at the Cedar Valley Soccer Complex with victories over Waterloo East (5-1) and Dallas Center Grimes (3-0).
The Tigers lost to Waukee, 4-0.
“The guys played really well today,” Cedar Falls head coach Spencer Steffy said. “Waukee is hands down the best team in the state and have a really solid squad. I think it was good for us to face that type of competition, find a benchmark.”
Against East, Grant Simonson had two goals and an assist. Rentse DeJong, Ian O’Loughlin and Ryan Marten also scored. Matthew Iehl, O’Loughlin, Marten and Simonson had assists.
While blanking DCG, Truman Unruh had two goals and DeJong also scored. Unruh assisted on DeJong’s goal.
The Tigers improved to 6-1 overall.
West was blanked by Pleasant Valley (4-0) and Dallas Center Grimes (2-0).
East also lost to Waukee (5-1).
PELLA 1, COLUMBUS 1 (4-2 Pks): The Sailors got a goal a from Ruben Botali in regulation, but Columbus dropped a decision to Pella in penalty kicks Saturday to fall to 2-3 on the season.
Girls’ soccer
CF SPLITS: The Tigers topped Davenport Central, 2-1, and lost to North Scott (4-3) Saturday at the Bettendorf Invitational.
Results
At Bettendorf
CEDAR FALLS 6, CENTENNIAL 3
Singles: Will Blevins (AC) def. Neel Shah 6-2, 6-1, Caleb Peterson (AC) def. Pranav Chandra 6-0, 6-0, Param Sampat (CF) def. Nic Mackaman 6-0, 6-2, Sai Pranav Kota (CF) def. Wesley Clark 6-3, 6-2, Anurag Anugu (CF) def. Chris Ceplecha 6-0, 6-0, Ryan Venem (CF) def. Logan Keenan 6-3, 6-0.
Doubles: Shah-Chandra (CF) def. Peterson-Mackaman 6-4, 6-3, Sampat-Kota (AC) def. Blevins-Clark 6-3, 6-2, Anugu-Venem (CF) def. Ceplecha-Kiran Bhat 6-0, 6-2.
CEDAR FALLS 9, BETTENDORF 0
Singles: Shah (CF) def. Robert Matera 6-3, 6-2, Chandra (CF) def. Jack Reilly 6-1, 6-1, Sampat (CF) def. Mark Brooks 6-0, 6-0, Kota (CF) def. Declan Hancock 6-1, 6-2, Anugu (CF) def. Andrew Swanson 6-0, 6-0, Venem (CF) def. Preston Martens 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: Shah-Chandra (CF) def. Matera-Reilly 6-2, 6-2, Sampat-Kota (CF) def. Brooks-Swanson 6-2, 6-0, Anugu-Akshat Mehta (CF) def. Hancock-Bierman 6-0, 6-0.
At Brynes Park
HEMPSTEAD 9, WEST 0
Singles: K. Kassas (DH) def. Will Klabunde 6-0, 6-0, Jake Althaus (DH) def. Connor Heuthorst 6-1, 6-1, Colin Nelson (DH) def. Camden Schneider 6-0, 6-1, Gabe Noel (DH) def. Jackson Schmitt 6-2, 6-4, Andrew Johnson (DH) def. Cole Jennings, 6-0, 6-0, Grant Nelson (DH) def. Muhammad Blal 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: Kassas-Althaus (DH) def. Klabunde-Schmitt 6-0. 6-0, C. Nelson-Johnson (DH) def. Heuthorst-Schneider 7-6 (7-3), 6-3, Noel-Kunal Chugh (DH) def. Jennings-Blal 6-0. 6-0.
Prep girls
CEDAR FALLS 9, CR KENNEDY 0
Singles: Mira Keeran (CF) def. Natalie Buelow 6-0, 6-0, Maya Mallavarapu (CF) def. Grace Niemuth 6-0, 6-0, Madison Sagers (CF) def. Kailey Novak 6-0, 6-1, Malina Amjadi (CF) def. Sandhya Papisi 6-0, 6-0, Sriya Kalala (CF) def. Jordyn Cory 6-0, 6-3, Elena Escalada (CF) def. Kendall Edgerly 6-0. 6-0.
Doubles: Keeran-Mallavarapu (CF) def. Buelow-Niemuth 6-1, 6-0, Sagers-Amjadi (CF) def. Novak-Papisi 6-1, 6-1, Kalala-Escalada (CF) def. Edgerly-White 7-6 (3), 7-6 (3).
DUBUQUE SENIOR 9, WEST 0
Singles: Natalie Kaiser (DS) def. Kathlee Hepworth 6-1. 6-1, Riley O’Donnell (DS) def. Ava Cano-Shepard 6-0. 6-0, Maddy Sampson-Brown (DS) def. Sarah Rizvic 6-2, 6-2, Maddie Hendricks (DS) def. Zonish Tahir, 6-0, 6-1, Chloe Hillary (DS) def. Lily Duncan 6-2, 6-1, Lauren Downs (DS) def. Avaya Burnside 6-3, 6-1.
Doubles: Kaiser-Sampson (DS) def. Rizvic-Shepard 6-3, 6-1, O’Donnell-Hendricks (DS) def. Hepworth-Duncan 6-0. 6-0, Hillary-Downs (DS) def. Tahir-Burnside 6-3, 6-2.
HEMPSTEAD 9, WEST 0
Singles: Peyton Connolly (DH) def. Hepworth 6-1, 6-2, Megan Sleep (DH) def. Cano-Shepard 6-1, 6-0, Sydney Thoms (DH) def. Rizvic 6-1, 7-6 (7-1), Peyton Weber (DH) def. Tahir 6-3, 6-0, Riley Weber (DH) def. Duncan, 6-0. 6-0, Madison Lewis (DH) def. Burnside 6-1, 6-1.