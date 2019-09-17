PEOSTA -- Jack Moody tied for first and two other Cedar Falls golfers finished in the top five as the Tigers won the first round of their Mississippi Valley Conference divisional meet Monday at Thunder Hills Golf Course.
Cedar Falls claimed a 10-stroke win over host Western Dubuque by carding a 301.
Moody and Kyle Neighbors of Cedar Rapids Washington tied for first, while the Tiger's Luke Meyer was third with a 74, and Max Tjoa tied for fifth with a 75.
WEST FIFTH: Waterloo West was led by an 84 from Mitch Fordyce as the Wahawks took fifth in the Valley Divisional at Jones Park in Cedar Rapids.
Results
Mississippi Division
Team Standings -- 1. Cedar Falls 301, 2. Western Dubuque 311, 3. Cedar Rapids Xavier 314, 4. Cedar Rapids Washington 316, 5. Cedar Rapids Prairie 329, 6. Dubuque Senior 338, 7. Iowa City High 357, 8. Waterloo East 517.
You have free articles remaining.
Top-five individuals -- 1. Jack Moody (CF,), 73, 1. Kyle Neighbors (CRW), 73, 3. Luke Meyer (CF), 74, 3. Matthew Schmit (CRX), 74, 5. Jax Stelzer (WD), 75, Davis Stelzer (WD), 75, Max Tjoa (CF), 75.
Cedar Falls -- Jack Moody 73, Max Tjoa 75, Owen Sawyer 79, Luke Meyer 74.
Waterloo East -- Seth Aspersen 112, Nate Theis 128, Andru Seery 135, Sam Borwig 142.
Valley Divisional
Team Standings -- 1. Linn-Mar 307, 2. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 316, 3. Dubuque Wahlert 325, 4. Dubuque Hempstead 341, 5. Waterloo West 347, 6. Cedar Rapids Jefferson 363, 7. Iowa City Liberty 372, 8. Iowa City West 381.
Top five individuals -- 1. Brock Barnhart (CRK), 74, 1. Drew Muilenberg (Linn-Mar), 74, 3. Dillon Burr (LM), 75, 4. Ben Vaassen (DW), 76, 5. Carter Vieth (LM), 78, Gannon Hall (LM), 78.
Waterloo West -- Brady Buckley 88, Mitch Fordyce 84, Korbin Drape 86, Max Paxton 89.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.