ANKENY – It was a gauntlet of the best Class 5A volleyball teams in the state, and the Cedar Falls girls’ conquered it.
After going a perfect 3-0 in pool play, the fifth-ranked Tigers beat No. 3 Cedar Rapids Jefferson, No. 4 Linn-Mar of Marion and then top-ranked Ankeny Centennial to win the Centennial Invitational Saturday.
The 6-0 run by Cedar Falls (7-0) ran its win streak to 37 consecutive matches dating back to 2-1 loss to Dike-New Hartford last September.
The defending Class 5A state champions went through the tournament unblemished winning all 12 sets they played.
The Tigers opened pool play with a 21-12, 21-13 win over No. 11 Waukee, then topped No. 14 West Des Moines Dowling, 21-9, 22-20, and finished pool play with a sweep of Clarinda 21-6, 21-3.
Cedar Falls then easily disposed of Jeferson, 25-8, 25-19, before beating fourth-ranked Linn-Mar for the second time this season, 25-18, 25-18. The Tigers capped off their impressive tournament with a 25-19, 25-20 win over Centennial.
Tiger girls second at Prairie
CEDAR RAPIDS — Led by Sophia Schillinger’s 11th-place finish, the Cedar Falls girls’ cross country team took second at the Cedar Rapids Prairie Invitational Saturday.
Schillinger crossed the finish line in 21 minutes, 51.9 seconds as she was one of three Tiger runners to finish in the top 20.
Jules Fromm took 13th in 21:53, and MacKenzie Michael was 15th in 21:58.
Micah Poellet of Linn-Mar won the race in 19:03.2. Waukee won the team title with 29 points, while Cedar Falls finished with 88.
In the boys’ race, Cedar Falls senior Brandon Conrad took eighth in 17:38.4 as the Tigers took fourth place.
Waukee won the boys’ team title with 52 points, topping Cedar Rapids Prairie, who was second with 100. Cedar Falls and Iowa City West each finished with 115 points, but the Trojans capture third by having their sixth runner finish higher than the Tigers’ sixth runner.
Girls
TEAM STANDINGS — 1. Waukee 29, 2. Cedar Falls 88, 3. Cedar Rapids Prairie 106, 4. Linn-Mar 112, 5. Cedar Rapids Washington 124, 6. Mason City 166, 7. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 167, 8. Muscatine 195, 9. Western Dubuque 230, 10. Davenport West 241.
TOP-FIVE INDIVIDUALS — 1. Micah Poellet (LM), 19:03.2, 2. Peyton Kelderman (Waukee), 20:06.6, 3. Reagan Gorman (CRW), 20:09.3, 4. Madison Judas (Waukee), 20:32.3, 5. Kendall White (CRP), 20:44.8
CEDAR FALLS — 12. Sophia Schillinger, 21:51.9, 13. Jules Fromm, 21:53.1, 15. MacKenzie Michael, 21:58.5, 23. Jessica Van Dorn, 22:41.8, 25. Paige Wageman, 22:53.7.
Boys TEAM STANDINGS — 1. Waukee 52, 2. Cedar Rapids Prairie 100, 3.(tie) Iowa City West and Cedar Falls 115, 5. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 133, 6. Western Dubuque 162, 7. Linn-Mar 187, 8. Muscatine 193, 9. Cedar Rapids Washington 203, 10. Mason City 218, 11. Davenport West 222.
TOP-FIVE INDIVIDUALS — 1. Kolby Greiner (ICW), 16:35.8, 2. Jack Pendergast (CRP), 16:56.1, 3. Jacob Green (CRK), 17:04.1, 4. Moe Smith (Waukee), 17:11.5, 5. Colton Lagrange (CRP), 17:16.9
CEDAR FALLS — 8. Brandon Conrad, 17:38.4, 20. Eli Smith, 18:20.3, 28. Michael Goodenbour, 18:42.1, 29. Antoine Cuhat, 18:42.9, 30. Hollis Wilson, 18:43.7.
