Prep of the week: T.J. Tomlyanovich's time has arrived

CEDAR FALLS – T.J. Tomlyanovich’s name has quickly become familiar to those following Iowa’s 2021 high school track and field leaderboard. It’s also likely that few outside of Northeast Iowa can recall watching him compete.
The Cedar Falls senior stuck to the process through the canceled 2020 season, becoming the fastest quarter-miler in school history with a chance to become one of the state’s all-time greats.
Tomlyanovich clocked a school-record time of 48.05 seconds during Thursday’s Cole Collinge Invitational. He’s got five weeks to make a run at Darien Porter’s all-time Iowa 400-meter mark of 46.99.
Tomlyanovich will get an opportunity to formally introduce himself on the state’s largest stage when competition returns to the blue oval Thursday at the Drake Relays.
“Drake is exciting in the 400 to see what he can do on a world-class track,” Cedar Falls coach Dirk Homewood said.
In addition to posting the top qualifying time in the open 400, Tomlyanovich owns this season’s best 800-meter effort and has anchored three relay events that sit atop the 2021 leaderboard. He’ll compete in the open 400, 4x400 and 4x800 during Thursday’s all-class meet in Des Moines that has been condensed from three to one day of high school competition.
“It’s extremely exciting, but for those people who know me well, they know that I don’t try to let anything get to my head, really,” Tomlyanovich said, addressing his newfound position as a favorite against a field of the state’s elite. “At the end of the day I’m just another member on the track team who takes every race as seriously as I can. I look to compete every meet just like a sophomore year meet before I got all the attention.”
Tomlyanovich, who finished 14th in Class 4A last fall as a member of a Cedar Falls cross country team that placed third at state, was talked into making the move from training with distance runners to joining the long sprint track group as a sophomore.
Homewood has taken pride in training some of the state’s top quarter-milers during his decade-plus tenure at the school and noticed two years ago that Tomlyanovich possessed the ingredients for success. His foot speed was catching up to a growth spurt that put him over six-feet tall with a lanky build. Tomlyanovich also had the perfect mentality for a long sprinter.
“The biggest thing is just having that competitive desire and willingness to win,” Homewood said. “He was a little reluctant at first. Towards the end of his sophomore year, he started to catch onto the training, fell into the groove of what we were trying to preach within that group.”
While Tomlyanovich is making his mark in the 400 to 800-meter range, he’s also run legs during the Tigers’ top 4x100 and 4x200-meter relay times of the season.
“He really does have quite the span,” Homewood points out. “I’ve never seen a kid that can run anything from 100 meters to a 5K very competitively.”
While Tomlyanovich admits now that he doesn’t miss the distance workload that he encountered early in his track career, he can recall being initially hesitant to give long sprints a chance. He eventually embraced the new challenge and began to find success at the end of the 2019 season.
“Out of the middle of nowhere I ran a pretty good race at a 9-10 (grade) meet,” Tomlyanovich recalls. “Coach Homewood came up to me and said, ‘Congrats, you just earned a spot on the 4x8 team.’ I looked up to those guys so much. They were so big and so fast. They were my like my heroes. Knowing I’d have a prominent place on this team, it was just an incredible feeling.”
Tomlyanovich’s classmate Will Eastman along with then seniors Brandon Conrad and Quinlan O’Hair competed on the 4x8 team that finished second in the Class 4A state meet with a time of 7:53.04.
Eastman has remained a valuable training partner for Tomlyanovich as they’ve both risen into state contenders. While Tomlyanovich still spends the summer training with the cross country team, Eastman has worked in the weight room to improve upon his squat and power clean maxes.
Eastman will the lead the group during shorter sprints at practices and Tomlyanovich leads during longer sprint reps. The duo overlaps in the 400 where they own the state’s top two times of the spring — Tomlyanovich (48.05) and Eastman (49.08).
Alex Mujica and Joel Burris join Eastman and Tomlyanovich on an all-senior 4x400 relay that has clocked a state-leading 3:19.07. If all goes well at Drake, it’s possible they’ll be able to challenge the Relays’ high school record time of 3:17.77 set by West Des Moines Valley in 2006.
Jack Jorgensen joins Tomlayonich, Mujica and Eastman on Drake’s top qualifying 4x800 relay.
In Tomlyanovich’s eyes, the camaraderie and confidence gained from working alongside a dedicated group of friends is one of the most overlooked aspects of track and field. The Tigers’ senior is quick to point out he’s not competing in an individual sport. He credits teammates for the role they have played in his rapid growth the past two years.
“I’m only as good as my team and we have an incredible team and amazing coaching staff,” Tomlyanovich said. “The long sprints group guys that I train with – Eastman, Burris, Mujica, Jorgensen – those guys aren’t only incredible teammates who we push each other every day, but they’re also my best friends. That’s what makes this team so special.
“I’m not sure how this team would be or if Cedar Falls would have the same long sprinter success that we’re having this year if we didn’t have such an incredible team atmosphere. … Looking to my left and right, I wouldn’t not want any other guys right there with me.”
As Tomlyanovich gets closer to making a decision on where he’ll continue his track and field career, he’s also raising the bar for what can be accomplished this season.
“We put in a ton of work and I knew something great was going to happen eventually,” Tomlyanovich said. “I really had no clue the times I was going to run. I’ve had to redo my goal sheet three or four times already for this season.
“It’s been a little bit of a surprise to myself, but I’m just excited to see what more I can do before the year ends.”
A later bloomer who stayed true to the training, this senior has set a valuable example for younger teammates.
“He came a long ways from his freshman and sophomore years and it took some trust,” Homewood said. “Now he’s the voice of our program to some of our younger kids to say this is a real deal, this can happen for a lot of our athletes.”