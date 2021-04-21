Prep of the week: T.J. Tomlyanovich's time has arrived

CEDAR FALLS – T.J. Tomlyanovich’s name has quickly become familiar to those following Iowa’s 2021 high school track and field leaderboard. It’s also likely that few outside of Northeast Iowa can recall watching him compete.

The Cedar Falls senior stuck to the process through the canceled 2020 season, becoming the fastest quarter-miler in school history with a chance to become one of the state’s all-time greats.

Tomlyanovich clocked a school-record time of 48.05 seconds during Thursday’s Cole Collinge Invitational. He’s got five weeks to make a run at Darien Porter’s all-time Iowa 400-meter mark of 46.99.

Tomlyanovich will get an opportunity to formally introduce himself on the state’s largest stage when competition returns to the blue oval Thursday at the Drake Relays.

“Drake is exciting in the 400 to see what he can do on a world-class track,” Cedar Falls coach Dirk Homewood said.

In addition to posting the top qualifying time in the open 400, Tomlyanovich owns this season’s best 800-meter effort and has anchored three relay events that sit atop the 2021 leaderboard. He’ll compete in the open 400, 4x400 and 4x800 during Thursday’s all-class meet in Des Moines that has been condensed from three to one day of high school competition.