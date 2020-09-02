Prep of the week: CF's Ostrich off to a blazing fast start

CEDAR FALLS – Cedar Falls senior running back Ryan Ostrich has always been one of the fastest guys on the field.
The 5-foot-9, 179-pound Ostrich displayed that a year ago, averaging 7.2 yards per carry while rushing for 1,185 yards and 18 scores for the Tigers.
But there is one thing Ostrich says most people don’t know about him.
Ostrich breaks free for two long touchdown runs as Cedar Falls overcame a 7-3 halftime deficit to defeat Dubuque Senior at the UNI-Dome.
“I used to be a little chubbier,” Ostrich laughed. “I was never slow, just chubby.”
Ostrich has been everything but a chubby kid at running back for the Tigers since a breakout game at Bettendorf last season.
After splitting duties with senior Bo Grosse, Ostrich opened eyes with a second half run that sparked a fourth-quarter rally as Cedar Falls fought back to beat the Bulldogs, 35-32, in rain-delayed game.
“We had that long rain delay, and we were down going into the fourth quarter,” head coach Brad Remmert said. “Then he just sparks the whole sideline. He kept fighting and clawing and finished the run by lowering his shoulder and delivering a hit to the Bettendorf d-back.
Class 4A "success model" has given way to resumption of MVC rivalries in 2020.
“That set the tone for him for the rest of the season and showed he needed to be on the field more making plays for us.”
“I remember that was a really fun game, and that run kind of got everybody excited, energized us and changed the course of the game,” Ostrich added.
With confidence from the Tiger coaching staff, Ostrich closed the 2019 regular season with rushing games of 192, 197 and 222.
Last week in Cedar Falls’ season opener Ostrich picked up where he left off, rushing for 265 yards and scores of 22, 57 and 40 on 25 carries in the Tigers’ 24-16 win over Dubuque Senior.
“He had a big night for us the other night, gave us the spark to win,” Remmert said. “Ryan has extremely quick feet and a good sense of just finding an open lane.”
Remmert says he is not concerned about Ostrich’s small stature, saying the Tigers won’t limit his carries.
“The thing about him is he is quick enough it is really hard to get a solid shot on him,” Remmert adds. “That is the biggest thing. He has such good feet and hits a jump cut and just accelerates. The thing I love about him most is he gets north and south with his runs. It is not a lot of side to side.”
Like any good running back, Ostrich says his success doesn’t come just because he is fast.
Blessed with an offensive line that returns all five starters from the Tigers’ 10-1 2019 team, Ostrich says he has worked hard to be in sync with his linemen.
“I’ve developed more patience,” Ostrich said. “Both years I’ve played our offensive line has been outstanding and is just getting better. A lot of what I can do depends on them. If the defensive line is lined up one way, our offensive line is going to push them that way, and I’ve got to look for that one little hole to develop and then I just got to run through it.”
A standout on the track team, Ostrich — who has been contacted by several Division II schools — is also a dangerous weapon in Cedar Falls receiving game, hauling in 10 passes for 190 yards and two scores a year ago.
That component of Cedar Falls’ game was not firing in the win over Senior, but Ostrich, a 3.8 GPA student, says it is coming.
“We couldn’t get our passing game going last week, but were are capable, and when we get it going we will be dangerous,” Ostrich said.
