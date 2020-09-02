Prep of the week: CF's Ostrich off to a blazing fast start

With confidence from the Tiger coaching staff, Ostrich closed the 2019 regular season with rushing games of 192, 197 and 222.

Last week in Cedar Falls’ season opener Ostrich picked up where he left off, rushing for 265 yards and scores of 22, 57 and 40 on 25 carries in the Tigers’ 24-16 win over Dubuque Senior.

“He had a big night for us the other night, gave us the spark to win,” Remmert said. “Ryan has extremely quick feet and a good sense of just finding an open lane.”

Remmert says he is not concerned about Ostrich’s small stature, saying the Tigers won’t limit his carries.

“The thing about him is he is quick enough it is really hard to get a solid shot on him,” Remmert adds. “That is the biggest thing. He has such good feet and hits a jump cut and just accelerates. The thing I love about him most is he gets north and south with his runs. It is not a lot of side to side.”

Like any good running back, Ostrich says his success doesn’t come just because he is fast.

Blessed with an offensive line that returns all five starters from the Tigers’ 10-1 2019 team, Ostrich says he has worked hard to be in sync with his linemen.