Prep MVP's: Courier's Clyde Artus Award winners announced

HONORS: Green will go down as one of the most decorated female athletes in Cedar Falls history. A first team all-state basketball player as sophomore, junior and senior, Green played on three state tournament teams – 2017, 2019 and 2020 — finishing her career with 1,293 points, fourth most in school history. In volleyball, Green was a two-time first team all-state selection and helped lead the Tigers to three state championship match appearances, including titles in 2017 and 2019. On the track, Green was a member of state championship sprint medley and distance medley relay teams in 2019 and was a two-time Drake Relays qualifier.