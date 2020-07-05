Prep MVP's: Courier's Clyde Artus Award winners announced

WATERLOO — Eight metro athletes who represented their respective schools at the highest level are the 2020 Clyde Artus Award winners.
The Artus Award is named after the former Courier writer-photographer known for his coverage of high school sports and has honored the best and brightest senior athletes in the metro area for more than 60 years.
This year’s senior MVPs are Cael Loecher and Emerson Green of Cedar Falls, Emily Surma and Ben Sinnott of Waterloo Columbus, Aidan Ernst and Abigail Williams of Waterloo East and Lauren Conrey and Mondre Lagow of Waterloo West.
Cedar Falls
Cael Loecher
SPORTS: Basketball and football
HONORS: Was member of 2019 state basketball championship squad and a team captain on the 2020 third-place basketball team. In football, Loecher was 22-2 as starting quarterback throwing for more than 4,000 yards in his two seasons while earning all-state honors in both 2018 and 2019. He was the District 3 Offensive Player of the Year and Punter of the Year in 2019.
COLLEGE PLANS: Will play football at University of Northern Iowa.
Emerson Green
SPORTS: Basketball, Track and Volleyball
HONORS: Green will go down as one of the most decorated female athletes in Cedar Falls history. A first team all-state basketball player as sophomore, junior and senior, Green played on three state tournament teams – 2017, 2019 and 2020 — finishing her career with 1,293 points, fourth most in school history. In volleyball, Green was a two-time first team all-state selection and helped lead the Tigers to three state championship match appearances, including titles in 2017 and 2019. On the track, Green was a member of state championship sprint medley and distance medley relay teams in 2019 and was a two-time Drake Relays qualifier.
COLLEGE PLANS: Will play basketball at University of Northern Iowa.
Waterloo Columbus
Emily Surma
SPORTS: Volleyball, basketball, soccer and softball
HONORS: Not only a standout on the courts and fields of her respective sports where she earned first team all-state honors as a junior, Surma earned multiple academic awards where she was an all North Iowa Cedar League all-academic selection in soccer, basketball and volleyball. In 2018, Surma won the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union Distinguished in Academic Achievement award.
COLLEGE PLANS:Will play soccer at Loras College and study marketing.
Ben Sinnott
SPORTS: Football, hockey, track, tennis, golf and baseball
HONORS: Sinnott was a standout in three sports earning first-team all-star honors from the Midwest High School Hockey League as a junior and senior helping the Waterloo Warriors to league titles in 2017 and 2019. He set the MWHSHL all-time scoring mark with 54 goals as a junior. In football, he was a three-time letterwinner earning all-state honors as a junior and a senior for the Sailors. Sinnott was a four-year letterwinner in baseball earning all-NICL honors both as a sophomore and a junior. Sinnott also lettered three times in golf, once in track and once in tennis.
COLLEGE PLANS: Will attend Kansas State University to play football and study health and human sciences.
Waterloo East
Abigail Williams
SPORTS: Bowling
HONORS: Williams capped off a stellar career by winning an individual championship and leading East to the Class 2A state championship at Cadillac Lanes. She was also named the all-Mississippi Valley Conference (Mississippi Division) athlete of the year. Williams also was second in the state as a sophomore and her fifth-place finish as a junior helped the Trojans finish second at the state tournament. Williams was the Salutatorian of East’s 2020 graduating class.
COLLEGE PLANS: Will attend the University of Northern Iowa.
Aidan Ernst
SPORTS: Football. Wrestling, track and baseball
HONORS: Ernst earned all-Mississippi Valley Conference wrestling honors three times for the Trojans and was a Fargo Freestyle Nationals qualifier. Ernst also was a two-time all-metro honoree for football and served as a team captain for both football and wrestling.
COLLEGE PLANS: Will play football at Mount Marty College.
Waterloo West
Lauren Conrey
SPORTS: Volleyball, basketball, track and softball
HONORS: A four-year starter on basketball, Conrey was a three-time all-metro pick and a two-time all-Mississippi Valley Conference pick and finished her career ranked third all-time behind Jamey Cox and Shannan Smith with 386 career assists. Conrey also earned all-MVC honors in volleyball twice and was a two-time all-metro honoree.
COLLEGE PLANS: Will attend Grand View University to play basketball
Mondre Lagow
SPORTS: Football, basketball and baseball
HONORS: Lagow was a two-year starter for the football team, earning all-Metro honors this past season as well as Class 4A, District 3 second team defensive honors. For his football exploits. Lagow was a finalist for the Waterloo Rotary Club’s Doc Miller Award. Lagow is in the middle of his fourth season as a member of the varsity baseball team.
COLLEGE PLANS: Undecided.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!