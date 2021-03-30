Prep girls' track: McFarland, Brinker shine at Waukee

WAUKEE – Cedar Falls’ juniors Maddy McFarland and Myah Brinker turned in the top performances for the Tigers Tuesday at the Waukee Invitational

McFarland took second in both the 100 and 400-meter hurdles, while Brinker won the discus and was second in the shot put.

In the 100 hurdle event, McFarland posted a time of 15.68 seconds as only Waukee’s Kynzi Winger was faster at 15.30. In the 400 hurdles, McFarland crossed in 1:08.97, just .34 behind Waukee’s Mallory Drake.

Brinker went 123 feet, 9-inches in the discus as she was 7 ½ feet better than runner up Hanna Beier of Ankeny. In the shot put, Brinker’s best toss was 37-3 ¼. Cedar Falls also had a second place finish in the 4x100 shuttle hurdle relay. The Tigers turned in a time of 1:09.23.

