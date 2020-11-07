Prep girls' swimming: Cedar Falls second at regional qualifier

DUBUQUE – Cedar Falls had five individual champions and two relay championship teams Saturday as the Tigers had a strong performance at a girls' regional swimming competition at Dubuque Hempstead.

Cedar Falls scored 408.5 points to finish second to Cedar Rapids Kennedy. The Cougars scored 316.5

The Tigers got individual wins from Grace Bobeldyk in the 200 free (1:58.43), Kendall Mallaro in the 200 individual medley (2:12.12) and 100 fly (58.84), Emma Clark in the 50 free (23.85) and Grace Frericks in the 100 backstroke (56.94).

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Cedar Falls also claimed victory in the 200 free relay with Marley Hagarty, Clark, Mallaro and Frericks posting a winning time of 1:38.43. The Tigers also won 400 free relay with Frericks, Bobeldyk, Mallaro and Clark winning in 3:37.50.

Waterloo Swim’s Carley Caughron was second in the 50 free with a time of 24.03, and she captured victory in the 100 free in 52.50, edging Clark from Cedar Falls by 1.25 seconds.

Several Tiger and Waterloo swimmers also qualified for next Friday and Saturday’s state swim in Marshalltown by posting state standard times.

Additionally, Waterloo Swim’s Lauren Kimball and Avery Hogan qualified for the state diving competition on Thursday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.