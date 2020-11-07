 Skip to main content
Prep girls' swimming: Cedar Falls second at regional qualifier
GIRLS' REGIONAL SWIMMING

Prep girls' swimming: Cedar Falls second at regional qualifier

DUBUQUE – Cedar Falls had five individual champions and two relay championship teams Saturday as the Tigers had a strong performance at a girls' regional swimming competition at Dubuque Hempstead.

Cedar Falls scored 408.5 points to finish second to Cedar Rapids Kennedy. The Cougars scored 316.5

The Tigers got individual wins from Grace Bobeldyk in the 200 free (1:58.43), Kendall Mallaro in the 200 individual medley (2:12.12) and 100 fly (58.84), Emma Clark in the 50 free (23.85) and Grace Frericks in the 100 backstroke (56.94).

Cedar Falls also claimed victory in the 200 free relay with Marley Hagarty, Clark, Mallaro and Frericks posting a winning time of 1:38.43. The Tigers also won 400 free relay with Frericks, Bobeldyk, Mallaro and Clark winning in 3:37.50.

Waterloo Swim’s Carley Caughron was second in the 50 free with a time of 24.03, and she captured victory in the 100 free in 52.50, edging Clark from Cedar Falls by 1.25 seconds.

Several Tiger and Waterloo swimmers also qualified for next Friday and Saturday’s state swim in Marshalltown by posting state standard times.

Additionally, Waterloo Swim’s Lauren Kimball and Avery Hogan qualified for the state diving competition on Thursday.

+2 
Grace Frericks 2019

Frericks
+2 
Grace Bobeldyk

Bobeldyk
+2 
2020 Carley Caughron

Caughron

Results

Regional swimming

At Dubuque

TEAM STANDINGS – 1. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 416.5, 2.  Cedar Falls 408.5, 3. Dubuque Wahlert 290.5, 4. Decorah 280.5, 5. Dubuque Senior 248, 6. Dubuque Hempstead 172, 7.  Waterloo Swim 167, 8.  Vinton-Shellsburg 114.

200 MEDLEY RELAY – 1. Dub. Senior (Kaitlyn Vantiger, Maci Boffeli, Molly Gilligan, Tabitha Monahan), 1:50.49, 2. CR Kennedy, 1:51.97, 3. Wahlert, 1:52.12.

200 FREE -- 1. Grace Bobeldyk (CF), 1:58.43, 2. Boffeli (DS), 1:58.73, 3. Audrey Repko (CRK), 1:58.86.

200 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – 1. Kendall Mallaro (CF), 2:12.12, 2. Ellie Hance (CRK), 2:15.24, 3. Anne Baumann (CRK), 2:17.87.

50 FREE – 1. Emma Clark (CF), 23.85, 2. Carley Caughron (Waterloo), 24.03, 3. Grace Frericks (CF), 24.18.

100 FLY – 1. Mallaro (CF), 58.84, 2. Zoe Heiar (Wahlert), 59.31, 3.  Hance (CRK), 59.44

100 FREE – 1. Caughron (Waterloo), 52.50, 2. Clark (CF), 53.75, 3.  Monahan (Senior), 54.41.

500 FREE – 1. Repko (CRK), 5:16.51, 2. Taylor Matta (CRK), 5:19.65, 3. Bobeldyk (CF), 5:21.87.

200 FREE RELAY – 1. Cedar Falls (Marley Hagarty, Clark, K. Mallaro, Frericks), 1:38.43, 2. Kennedy, 1:39.01, 3. Senior, 1:42.73.

100 BACKSTROKE – 1.  Frericks (CF), 56.94, 2.  Samantha Fish (Hempstead), 59.71, 3. Kaitlyn Vantiger (Senior), 1:01.38.

100 BREASTSTROKE – 1. Heiar (Wahlert), 1:08.55, 2. Boffeli (Senior), 1:09.33, 3. Ariana Yaklich (Wahlert), 1:10.54, 4. Baylee Lehmann (CF), 1:10.99.

400 FREE RELAY – 1. Cedar Falls (Frericks, Bobeldyk, Mallaro, Clark), 3:37.50, 2. Kennedy, 3:42.03, 3. Wahlert, 3:45.70.

