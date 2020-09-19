Prep girls' swimming: Cedar Falls places second at Gary Winkler Invite

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

FORT DODGE -- Cedar Falls placed second out of five teams during a tough test Saturday at Fort Dodge's Gary Winkler Invite.

West Des Moines Dowling won eight of the 11 events to capture the team championship with 590 points. Cedar Falls finished with a 486 point total, ahead of Sioux City (341), Fort Dodge (321) and Spencer (284).

Kendall Mallaro led the Tigers when she out-touched Dowling's Mary Sweetman for second place in the 200 individual medley, 2:16.31 to 2:16.53. Mallaro later edged Mary Martin of Dowling by nine-hundredths of a second for second place in the 100 butterfly, 1:00.6 to 1:00.69.

Cedar Falls' Grace Bobeldyk added a runner-up time of 5:30.06 in the 500 freestyle.

The Tigers received a runner-up effort from Mallaro, Bobeldyk, Marley Hagarty and Emma Clark in 3:50.06 in the 400 freestyle relay. Cedar Falls added a third-place finish in the 200 medley and a third-place effort in the 200 freestyle relay.

Cedar Falls' Clark also placed third in the 50 freestyle with a time of 25.2.

