Prep girls' swimming: Cedar Falls opens 2020 season with victory

CEDAR FALLS – Kendall Mallaro won two individual events and was part of a pair of winning relays as the Cedar Falls girls’ swim team opened the 2020 season with a 99-87 Mississippi Valley Conference win at the Holmes Middle School pool.

Mallaro won the 200 individual medley in 2 minutes 18.69 seconds, and took first in the 100 butterfly in 1:00.47. She also swam a leg in the winning 200 medley relay and anchored the Tigers’ 400 free relay team to victory.

Cedar Falls also got individual victories from Grace Bobeldyk in the 200 free (2:03.63), Emma Clark in the 50 free (25.68), Katie Butler in the 100 backstroke (1:05.06 and Baylee Lehmann in the 100 breaststroke (1:14.92).

The Tigers will return to action on Tuesday, Sept, 1 at Dubuque Hempstead.

Cedar Falls 99, Kennedy 87

200 MEDLEY RELAY – 1. Cedar Falls (Ava Mallaro, Baylee Lehmann, Kendall Mallaro, Sophia Mason), 1:57.95, 2. Kennedy, 1:58.86, 3. Kennedy, 2:03.35.

200 FREE – 1. Grace Bobeldyk (CF), 2:03.63, 2. Raylee King (CRK), 2:05.04, 3. Audrey Repko (CRK), 2:09.61.