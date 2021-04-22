Prep girls' soccer: Cedar Falls shuts out Waterloo Soccer

WATERLOO – Chemistry, cohesion and camaraderie.
Those are characteristics that fuel the powerful Cedar Falls High School girls’ soccer team.
And those traits were on full display as the Class 3A No. 15 Tigers earned a hard-fought 2-0 win over Waterloo on Thursday night at the Cedar Valley Soccer Complex.
Cedar Falls improved to 6-2 overall while the Waterloo team, which includes players from West and East, dropped to 3-2.
“Our team came in with really positive and excited attitudes,” Tiger coach Alex Place said. “This was a total team effort. I was really proud of how hard everyone worked. The entire team contributed to this win.”
The contest was a defensive battle for most of the first half and was scoreless as the final seconds ticked off the clock before intermission.
But Waterloo was called for a hand ball as the horn sounded and Cedar Falls freshman Ella Ubben lined up for a penalty kick.
Ubben drilled a shot with her right foot that rocketed into the back of the net. That gave the Tigers a 1-0 lead at the half.
“I try to have the same mindset every time I take a penalty kick,” Ubben said. “I don’t ever think about missing – I always think about it going in. I just have that positive mindset. I actually don’t look at the goal – I keep my eyes on the ball.”
The score remained 1-0 until Cedar Falls struck again midway through the second half.
Junior Avery Fleshner dribbled down the right-hand side of the field before delivering a pinpoint crossing pass. Freshman Grace Fober was the beneficiary, receiving the pass directly in front of the goal before heading it into the net.
“We knew this was such a big game against a tough opponent,” Fleshner said. “As soon as I picked my head up, I saw Grace going for the ball. I knew she would be hungry for a goal and she came through.”
Fober’s goal was pivotal against a scrappy Waterloo squad.
“Avery made a great pass and it traveled a long way in the air,” Fober said. “I just had to stay focused and try to make the play. We are playing really well as a team and it’s a lot of fun to be a part of it.”
That goal enabled the Tigers to double their lead to 2-0 with 23 minutes left.
“Waterloo has a great team – it’s a rivalry,” Place said. “They always make it tough for us. We just tried to make sure we played our game and stayed composed.”
Cedar Falls junior goalkeeper Alena Litzel followed by continuing her stellar play while pitching a shutout.
“Alena has been amazing for us this year,” Place said. “She came up big on a number of plays. She is quick, she reacts well and she attacks the ball. We couldn’t do this without her.”
The Tigers came out more aggressively in the second 40 minutes.
“At halftime, Alex kind of got on us,” Fleshner said. “That goal we got in the first half was totally a gift. She told us to keep working hard because this was a big rival. She told us to stay calm and stay collected. Those words just spoke to us, and we played our game and came out on top.”
Cedar Falls is ranked for the first time this season.
“I told the team to stay hungry,” Place said, “and we need to keep inching up those rankings.”