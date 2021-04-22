Prep girls' soccer: Cedar Falls shuts out Waterloo Soccer

The score remained 1-0 until Cedar Falls struck again midway through the second half.

Junior Avery Fleshner dribbled down the right-hand side of the field before delivering a pinpoint crossing pass. Freshman Grace Fober was the beneficiary, receiving the pass directly in front of the goal before heading it into the net.

“We knew this was such a big game against a tough opponent,” Fleshner said. “As soon as I picked my head up, I saw Grace going for the ball. I knew she would be hungry for a goal and she came through.”

Fober’s goal was pivotal against a scrappy Waterloo squad.

“Avery made a great pass and it traveled a long way in the air,” Fober said. “I just had to stay focused and try to make the play. We are playing really well as a team and it’s a lot of fun to be a part of it.”

That goal enabled the Tigers to double their lead to 2-0 with 23 minutes left.

“Waterloo has a great team – it’s a rivalry,” Place said. “They always make it tough for us. We just tried to make sure we played our game and stayed composed.”

Cedar Falls junior goalkeeper Alena Litzel followed by continuing her stellar play while pitching a shutout.