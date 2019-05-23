{{featured_button_text}}

Six Cedar Falls golfers and head coach Megan Youngkent were recognized by the Mississippi Valley Conference on its all-league girls' golf teams Wednesday.

Youngkent was named Mississippi Division Coach of the Year after leading the Tigers to the state tournament.

Megan Sawyer and Amara Lytle made the Mississippi Division first team while Grace Considine, Riley Marten, Marley Richter and Tegan Schultz are all on the second team.

Sawyer, Considine and Schultz are seniors, Marten is a junior, Lytle is a sophomore and Richter is a freshman.

