WATERLOO -- Cedar Falls' Megan Sawyer increased her overall lead to four strokes in the third round of the girls' metro meet at Gates Park Golf Course Tuesday.
Sawyer earned medalist honors for the third time with a 39, as she leads teammate Amara Lytle by four strokes (116-120) in the overall competition with nine holes remaining. Cedar Falls has the top-five overall scorers in the tournament
The Tigers increased their team lead to 109 strokes by carding a 175.
You have free articles remaining.
Columbus was paced by Molly Fereday's 47, while East's Alyssa Fankhauser scored a 52, and West was led by Maddie Dolan's 52.
The final round will be next Wednesday at the South Hills golf course.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.