{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO -- Cedar Falls' Megan Sawyer increased her overall lead to four strokes  in the third round of the girls' metro meet at Gates Park Golf Course Tuesday.

Sawyer earned medalist honors for the third time with a 39, as she leads teammate Amara Lytle by four strokes (116-120) in the overall competition with nine holes remaining.  Cedar Falls has the top-five overall scorers in the tournament

The Tigers increased their team lead to 109 strokes by carding a 175.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Columbus was paced by Molly Fereday's 47, while East's Alyssa Fankhauser scored a 52, and West was led by Maddie Dolan's 52.

The final round will be next Wednesday at the South Hills golf course.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Reporter

Sports reporter for The Courier

Load comments