CEDAR FALLS -- Six different players hit 3-pointers for third-ranked Cedar Falls as the Tigers rolled to a 63-39 victory over Dubuque Hempstead in Mississippi Valley Conference action Thursday.
Cedar Falls made nine 3-pointers altogether, including three by Emerson Green, who scored a game-high 17 points.
Ellie Gerdes added 12 and Anaya Barney 10 as the Tigers battled through foul trouble to gain the victory.
Cedar Falls returns to action Tuesday at Cedar Rapids Kennedy.
Cedar Falls 63, Hempstead 39
HEMPSTEAD (39) -- Ellia Johnson 2 0-0 6, Carleigh Hodgson 0 2-2 2, Kaylie Springer 2 1-2 6, Corinne Meier 2 4-4 8, Riley Kay 6 5-5 17, Sydney Paulson 0 0-0 0, Abby Kallaher 0 0-0 0, Lindsey Coble 0 0-0 0, Morgan Hawkins 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 12-13 39.
CEDAR FALLS (63) -- Anaya Barney 4 1-3 10, Emerson Green 6 2-2 17, Sydney Remmert 3 2-2 9, Jasmine Barney 2 0-0 4, Ellie Gerdes 3 4-6 12, Anna Sandvold 1 0-0 3, Morgan Linck 3 1-2 8, Lexie Godfrey 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 10-15 63.
Hempstead;4;12;15;8 -- 39
Cedar Falls;14;13;19;17 -- 63
3 -point goals -- Hempstead 3 (Johnson 2, Springer). Cedar Falls 9 (Barney, Green 3, Remmert, Gerdes 2, Sandvold, Linck). Total fouls -- Hempstead 16, Cedar Falls 19. Foul out -- Godfrey, Hawkins
