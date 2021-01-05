 Skip to main content
Prep girls' basketball: No. 8 Tigers transition past Cedar Rapids Prairie
PREP GIRLS' BASKETBALL

Prep girls' basketball: No. 8 Tigers transition past Cedar Rapids Prairie

  • Updated
Cedar Falls Logo.png

CEDAR RAPIDS -- Seventh-ranked Cedar Falls was strong in transition as the Tigers ran past Cedar Rapids Prairie in Mississippi Valley Conference girls' basketball action Tuesday. 

Cedar Falls was strong early jumping out to a 17-5 first quarter lead and extended that advantage to 32-13 by halftime. 

"We just got off to a quick start," Cedar Falls coach Gregg Groen said. "We did well in transition, and hit some shots in transition to help build that 17-5 lead. Defensively, we did really well. In the second half the game slowed down and we didn’t quite get as many buckets."

Anaya Barney had 23 points for the Tigers. 

Cedar Falls hosts No. 8 Iowa City High Friday. 

CEDAR FALLS 52, CEDAR RAPIDS PRAIRIE 38

CEDAR FALLS (7-1) – Sarah Albaugh 2 0-0 5, Anaya Barney 8 6-8 23, Grace Knutson 0 2-2 2, Anna Sandvold 2 1-2 7, Sydney Remmert 2 0-0 4, Jasmine Barney 2 4-4 8, Morgan Linck 1 0-0 3, Maggie Schuring 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 13-16 52.

CEDAR RAPIDS PRAIRIE (2-2) – Catie Reittinger 0 0-0 0, Ella Nove 0 2-4 2, Kamryn Grissel 0 6-8 6, Ryann Decker 3 0-0 6, Hailey Cooper 5 2-2 12, Natalie Bennett 3 0-0 8, McKenna Murray 1 2-2 4. Totals 12 12-16 38.

Cedar Falls;17;15;7;13 – 52

CR Prairie;5;8;8;17 – 38

3-point goals – Cedar Falls 7 (Albaugh, Barney 3, Sandvold 2, Linck). Prairie 2 (Bennett 2)  Total fouls – Cedar Falls 14, Cedar Rapids Prairie 11. Foul out – None.

