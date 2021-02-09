Prep girls' basketball: No. 8 Cedar Falls rallies past Wahlert

DUBUQUE -- The eighth-ranked Tigers trailed by as much as eight in the first quarter, but Cedar Falls got stronger as the game got longer in a 58-54 win over Dubuque Wahlert Tuesday in Mississippi Valley Conference girls' basketball action.
The Tigers (14-3) rallied to lead late in the first half before Wahlert scored just before the buzzer to lead 25-24
Anaya Barney had 28 points and Sydney Remmert 11 for the Tigers who host Western Dubuque Friday.
CEDAR FALLS 58, WAHLERT 54
CEDAR FALLS (14-3) – Sarah Albaugh 2 0-0 4, Anaya Barney 10 7-9 28, Grace Knutson 3 0-0 7, Anna Sandvold 2 0-0 5, Sydney Remmert 4 3-3 11, Jasmine Barney 1 1-4 3, Morgan Linck 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 11-16 58.
DUBUQUE WAHLERT (10-8) – Maya Wachter 1 0-0 3, Mary Kate King 5 1-1 12, Nora King 1 0-0 2, Ally Kutsch 3 2-2 11, Anna Chandlee 3 0-0 6, Emma Donovan 8 4-7 20. Totals 21 7-10 54
Cedar Falls;8;16;17;17 -- 58
Dubuque Wahlert;12;13;8;21 – 54
3-point goals – CF 3 (A. Barney, Knutson, Sandvold). Wahlert 5 (Wachter, M. King Kutsch 3). Total fouls – Cedar Falls 9, Wahlert 13. Fouled out – None.