Prep girls' basketball: No. 8 Cedar Falls fights off spirited Linn-Mar

CEDAR FALLS – Eighth-ranked Cedar Falls got pushed from start to finish before scoring a 58-48 win over Linn-Mar in Mississippi Valley Conference girls’ basketball action Tuesday.

After jumping out to a 11-4 lead, the Tigers (13-3) trailed 14-13 after one quarter before leading by one at half, 26-25.

“Linn-Mar played very well. They are a senior dominated team and their players played really hard,” Cedar Falls coach Gregg Groen said. “We probably didn’t shoot it as well as we could have, and therefore couldn’t break the game open.”

The Tigers used a good third quarter to stretch its lead to eight and they led by as much as 13, 50-37, with four minutes to go.

Anaya Barney led Cedar Falls with 23 points. Sarah Albaugh had 12 and freshman Grace Knutson knocked down three 3-pointers.

CEDAR FALLS 58, LINN-MAR 48

LINN-MAR (5-7) – Keegan Krejca 5 0-0 10, Emma Casebolt 1 0-0 2, Kaitlyn Brunson 5 0-0 10, Hallie Peak 2 1-2 6, Sofia Bush 1 0-0 2, Marissa Miller 0 2-2 2, Zoe Kennedy 6 0-0 16, Abby Thoms 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 3-4 48.