Prep girls' basketball: No. 7 Iowa City West holds off No. 3 Cedar Falls

IOWA CITY -- In a tight game from the start, seventh-ranked Iowa City West was able to maintain just enough of an advantage and hold off third-ranked Cedar Falls, 86-76, Friday in a Class 5A Top Ten contest.

Both teams shot better than 50 percent from the field, and it was the Women of Troy who shot 12 of 20 from 3-point range.

The game was tied at 19-all after one quarter, but Iowa City West surged to a 43-36 halftime advantage and was able to maintain that the rest of the way.

Anaya Barney led Cedar Falls with 35 points. Sarah Albaugh had 14 and Anna Sandvold 11.

Emma Ingersoll Weng led West with 23 and Audrey Koch tallied 21.

IOWA CITY WEST 86, CEDAR FALLS 76

CEDAR FALLS (9-2) – Sarah Albaugh 5-11 1-2 14, Anaya Barney 13-22 6-8 35, Grace Knutson 2-4 2-3 7, Sydney Remmert 1-5 0-0 3, Jasmine Barney 1-1 4-6 6, Anna Sandvold 4-8 1-1 11, Morgan Linck 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-52 14-20 76.