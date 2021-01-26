Prep girls' basketball: No. 7 Cedar Falls shoots past Liberty

IOWA CITY – Seventh-ranked Cedar Falls got off to a quick start as it rolled to a 69-40 Mississippi Valley Conference girls’ basketball win Tuesday over Iowa City Liberty.

Anaya Barney had 25 points and Sarah Albaugh chipped in 14 as the Tigers (11-3) jumped out to a 34-19 halftime lead and continued to build on their lead in the second half.

“We shot the ball really well, handled their press and scored some nice transition baskets,” Cedar Falls head coach Gregg Groen said.

The Tigers made eight 3-points with Barney and Anna Sandvold each knocking down two.

Cedar Falls is set to host Cedar Rapids Prairie Friday.

