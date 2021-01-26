Prep girls' basketball: No. 7 Cedar Falls shoots past Liberty

IOWA CITY – Seventh-ranked Cedar Falls got off to a quick start as it rolled to a 69-40 Mississippi Valley Conference girls’ basketball win Tuesday over Iowa City Liberty.
Anaya Barney had 25 points and Sarah Albaugh chipped in 14 as the Tigers (11-3) jumped out to a 34-19 halftime lead and continued to build on their lead in the second half.
“We shot the ball really well, handled their press and scored some nice transition baskets,” Cedar Falls head coach Gregg Groen said.
The Tigers made eight 3-points with Barney and Anna Sandvold each knocking down two.
Cedar Falls is set to host Cedar Rapids Prairie Friday.
Cedar Falls 69, Liberty 40
CEDAR FALLS (11-3) – Sarah Albaugh 6 1-1 14, Anaya Barney 10 3-4 25, Grace Knutson 3 0-0 7, Anna Sandvold 3 0-0 8, Sydney Remmert 2 0-0 5, Jasmine Barney 3 1-2 8, Kayla Hurley 1 0-0 2, Maggie Schuring 0 0-0 0. Totals 28 5-7 69.
IOWA CITY LIBERTY (2-8) – Avery Gaudet 2 5-6 9, Kinsley Robertson 1 0-0 2, Sunny Yarnell 4 1-4 10, Brynlee Slockett 1 5-6 7, Ava Meyer 1 1-2 3, Haley Schroeder 1 0-0 2, Keiko Ono-Fullard 3 0-1 7. Totals 13 12-18 40.
Cedar Falls;20;14;15;20 -- 69
Iowa City Liberty;11;8;9;12 – 40
3-point goals – Cedar Falls 8 (Albaugh, A. Barney 2, Knutson, Sandvold 2, Remmert, J. Barney). Liberty 2 (Yarnell, Ono-Fullard). Total fouls – Cedar Falls 14, Liberty 7. Fouled out – None.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Jim Nelson
Sports Reporter
I’m a Waterloo native who has covered Cedar Valley sports for more than 30 years for the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier. I’m also a big Cincinnati Reds fan … Go Big Red Machine!
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.