Prep girls' basketball: No. 6 Cedar Falls hands No. 11 Washington its first loss

CEDAR FALLS – Sixth-ranked Cedar Falls got a clutch 3-pointer from Jasmine Barney and hit some key throws down the stretch to hand 11 th -ranked Cedar Rapids Washington its first loss of the season, 60-55, in Mississippi Valley Conference girls’ basketball action.

After leading all night, the Tigers (9-1) watched as the Warriors (7-1) rallied to tie the game at 50-all. But Barney responded with a 3-pointer with a little more than a minute to go and Cedar Falls hit clutch free throws down the stretch to pull away for the win.