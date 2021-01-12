Prep girls' basketball: No. 6 Cedar Falls hands No. 11 Washington its first loss

CEDAR FALLS – Sixth-ranked Cedar Falls got a clutch 3-pointer from Jasmine Barney and hit some key throws down the stretch to hand 11th-ranked Cedar Rapids Washington its first loss of the season, 60-55, in Mississippi Valley Conference girls’ basketball action.
After leading all night, the Tigers (9-1) watched as the Warriors (7-1) rallied to tie the game at 50-all. But Barney responded with a 3-pointer with a little more than a minute to go and Cedar Falls hit clutch free throws down the stretch to pull away for the win.
Anaya Barney scored 25 points, including making nine of 10 free throws, and now has 1,199 career points.
Sarah Albaugh added 12 and Jasmine Barney had eight.
“It was a great high school basketball game,” Cedar Falls head coach Gregg Groen said. “
Hannah Stuelke led Washington with 18.
CEDAR FALLS 60, CR WASHINGTON 55
CEDAR FALLS (9-1) – Sarah Albaugh 5 0-0 12, Anaya Barney 8 9-10 25, Grace Knutson 2 0-0 5, Anna Sandvold 1 0-0 3, Sydney Remmert 2 2-2 7, JasmineBarney 3 1-4 8, Morgan Linck 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 12-16 60.
CR WASHINGTON (7-1) – Keara Powers 0 0-0 0, Sydney Engledow 0 0-0 0, Sydney Mitvalsky 6 0-0 15, Aeri Thomas 2 0-0 6, Jaliea 4 1-1 10, Jocelyn Doyle 0-0 0 0, Lucci O’Donnell 0 0-0 0, Hannah Stuelke 7 4-8 18, Deja Redmond 2 2-2 6. Totals 21 7-11 55.