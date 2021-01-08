Prep girls' basketball: No. 6 Cedar Falls fights past No. 8 Iowa City High

CEDAR FALLS – The Cedar Falls girls’ basketball team just needed to zoom out and take a larger look at the big picture.
Down at halftime to Class 5A's No. 8 Iowa City High, 30-26, the No. 6-ranked Tigers understood they needed to take a deep breath, relax and get back to their game.
Cedar Falls (8-1) used a 10-0 run midway through the third quarter to seize control of the game and held off several Little Hawk surges to pull out a 68-58 Mississippi Valley Conference victory Friday at home.
“That is something we have been focusing on a lot is zooming out and seeing big picture,” said senior guard Anaya Barney, who led the Tigers with 20 points. “That is just coming from everybody on the bench and on the court. We all need to bring a lot of energy and focus on each other.
“I think at the beginning of the game our energy was low but at halftime we talked about how that needed to be a focus. And all that energy we brought out of halftime really helped us in the second half.”
It was back-and-forth early with Cedar Falls taking a 9-7 lead on an Anna Sandvold 3-pointer with 2:50 left in the first quarter. City High answered with back-to-back treys by Ella Cook and Andie Westlake to push ahead.
The Tigers led just once again in the first half, 24-23, but the Little Hawks closed the half on a 7-2 run.
GBBall Cedar Falls vs. Iowa City High 5
GBBall Cedar Falls vs. Iowa City High 4
GBBall Cedar Falls vs. Iowa City High 2
GBBall Cedar Falls vs. Iowa City High 3
GBBall Cedar Falls vs. Iowa City High 11
GBBall Cedar Falls vs. Iowa City High 9
GBBall Cedar Falls vs. Iowa City High 14
GBBall Cedar Falls vs. Iowa City High 6
GBBall Cedar Falls vs. Iowa City High 8
GBBall Cedar Falls vs. Iowa City High 12
GBBall Cedar Falls vs. Iowa City High 1
GBBall Cedar Falls vs. Iowa City High 7
GBBall Cedar Falls vs. Iowa City High 13
GBBall Cedar Falls vs. Iowa City High 10
“I told them at halftime we had a lot of good looks, we just couldn’t get anything to fall. We were something like 1 of 16 from 3-point range,” Cedar Falls head coach Gregg Groen said. “We didn’t talk about X’s and O’s. We talked about how we needed to get after it more. I felt we were slow and sluggish in the first half. The second half I thought we came out with more energy.”
Barney, who averages 25 a game, had just eight at half, but scored the Tigers' first five points of the third. Then Cedar Falls got contributions from Sarah Albaugh, Grace Knutson, Sydney Remmert and Sandvold.
An Albaugh layup put the Tigers ahead for the first time in the second half, and after City High retied it, a conventional 3-point play by Barney put Cedar Falls ahead for good, 40-37. Albaugh had another easy layup for two and then Sandvold hit a 3-pointer and another basket for a 10-0 run that made it 47-37.
“Getting out and pushing the ball brings a lot of energy to the game and when we have energy and excitement on the floor things go really well for us,” Barney said.
City High cut its deficit to six multiple times, but could not get any closer before a Jasmine Barney 3-pointer gave the Tigers a double digit lead at 60-49, a lead that would grow to as much as 15.
Remmert and Jasmine Barley each chipped in 13, and Sandvold had 10 points.
Kelsey Joens led the Little Hawks with 20 and Ella Cook added 15 points.
The victory over a Top 10 opponent is the first of five straight games for the Tigers against ranked schools. Cedar Falls faces No. 11 Cedar Rapids Washington Tuesday, and then No. 7 Iowa City West next Friday with games against No. 14 (4A) Cedar Rapids Xavier and rematch with No. 3 Waterloo West on Jan. 22.
“I always tell the girls the MVC has so many good teams and the teams are so well coached by so many good coaches,” Groen said. “If you have an off night and are not prepared to go you are going to be in a battle or you are going to lose. It is just how the league is.