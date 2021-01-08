Prep girls' basketball: No. 6 Cedar Falls fights past No. 8 Iowa City High

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I told them at halftime we had a lot of good looks, we just couldn’t get anything to fall. We were something like 1 of 16 from 3-point range,” Cedar Falls head coach Gregg Groen said. “We didn’t talk about X’s and O’s. We talked about how we needed to get after it more. I felt we were slow and sluggish in the first half. The second half I thought we came out with more energy.”

Barney, who averages 25 a game, had just eight at half, but scored the Tigers' first five points of the third. Then Cedar Falls got contributions from Sarah Albaugh, Grace Knutson, Sydney Remmert and Sandvold.

An Albaugh layup put the Tigers ahead for the first time in the second half, and after City High retied it, a conventional 3-point play by Barney put Cedar Falls ahead for good, 40-37. Albaugh had another easy layup for two and then Sandvold hit a 3-pointer and another basket for a 10-0 run that made it 47-37.

“Getting out and pushing the ball brings a lot of energy to the game and when we have energy and excitement on the floor things go really well for us,” Barney said.

City High cut its deficit to six multiple times, but could not get any closer before a Jasmine Barney 3-pointer gave the Tigers a double digit lead at 60-49, a lead that would grow to as much as 15.