Prep girls' basketball: Cedar Falls red-hot in win over Dubuque Senior

DUBUQUE – Four players reached double figures, led by Anaya Barney’s 26 as fifth-ranked Cedar Falls beat previously undefeated Dubuque Senior, 79-61, Tuesday in Mississippi Valley Conference girls’ basketball action.
The Tigers (6-1) knocked home 11 3-pointers, four by Barney.
Anna Sandvold added 17 points, Sarah Albaugh 16 and Sydney Remmert 12 for Cedar Falls (6-1).
The Tigers led 46-31 at halftime and stretched the lead to 67-43 after three.
“We got out to a real quick start and that helped propel us,” Cedar Falls coach Gregg Groen said. “We did a great job of shooting from the field early on and from beyond the three-point line. I felt a lot of kids stepped up tonight and hit some big shots for us.”
CEDAR FALLS 79, SENIOR 61
CEDAR FALLS (6-1) – Sarah Albaugh 6 1-2 16, Anaya Barney 10 2-3 26, Grace Knutson 3 0-0 6, Anna Sandvold 6 2-4 17, Sydney Remmert 4 3-3 12, Maggie Schuring 0 2-2 2, Jasmine Barney 0 0- 0, Morgan Linck 0 0-0 0. Kayla Hurley 0 0-0 0. Totals 29 10-14 79.
SENIOR (5-1) – Anna Kruse 5 4-6 17, Josie Potts 1 0-0 2, Elly Haber 3 4-5 11, Kayla Grall 3 2-2 8, Sam McDonald 2 0-0 4, Olivia Baxter 7 0-0 14, Mya Beau 1 0-0 2, Lillian Donath 1 0-0 3. Totals 23 10-13 61