Prep girls' basketball: Cedar Falls red-hot in win over Dubuque Senior
PREP GIRLS' BASKETBALL

Prep girls' basketball: Cedar Falls red-hot in win over Dubuque Senior

DUBUQUE – Four players reached double figures, led by Anaya Barney’s 26 as fifth-ranked Cedar Falls beat previously undefeated Dubuque Senior, 79-61, Tuesday in Mississippi Valley Conference girls’ basketball action.

The Tigers (6-1) knocked home 11 3-pointers, four by Barney.

Anna Sandvold added 17 points, Sarah Albaugh 16 and Sydney Remmert 12 for Cedar Falls (6-1).

The Tigers led 46-31 at halftime and stretched the lead to 67-43 after three.

“We got out to a real quick start and that helped propel us,” Cedar Falls coach Gregg Groen said. “We did a great job of shooting from the field early on and from beyond the three-point line. I felt a lot of kids stepped up tonight and hit some big shots for us.”

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
CEDAR FALLS 79, SENIOR 61

CEDAR FALLS (6-1) – Sarah Albaugh 6 1-2 16, Anaya Barney 10 2-3 26, Grace Knutson 3 0-0 6, Anna Sandvold 6 2-4 17, Sydney Remmert 4 3-3 12, Maggie Schuring 0 2-2 2, Jasmine Barney 0 0- 0, Morgan Linck 0 0-0 0. Kayla Hurley 0 0-0 0. Totals 29 10-14 79.

SENIOR (5-1) – Anna Kruse 5 4-6 17, Josie Potts 1 0-0 2, Elly Haber 3 4-5 11, Kayla Grall 3 2-2 8, Sam McDonald 2 0-0 4, Olivia Baxter 7 0-0 14, Mya Beau 1 0-0 2, Lillian Donath 1 0-0 3. Totals 23 10-13 61

Cedar Falls;24;22;21;12  -- 79

Senior;18;13;12;18 – 61

3 –point goals – CF 11 (Albaugh 3, Barney 4, Sandvold 3, Remmert). DS 5 (Kruse 3, Haber, Donath). Total fouls – Cedar Falls 8, Senior 11. Fouled out – None.

