Prep girls' basketball: Barney scores 36 as Cedar Falls cruises

CEDAR FALLS Cedar Falls’ Anaya Barney scored 36 points as the Tigers rolled to a 81-50 win over Cedar Rapids Jefferson in Mississippi Valley Conference girls' basketball action Tuesday at home.
Barney scored 26 of her points in the first half as she made seven 3-pointer.
“It was a great game. Anaya really shot it well, five 3-pointers in the first half,” Cedar Falls head coach Gregg Groen said.
Jasmine Barney added 13 for the Tigers (4-0).
Cedar Falls hosts No. 1 Waterloo West Friday.
CEDAR FALLS 81, JEFFERSON 50
CR JEFFERSON (0-1) – Aubrey Luvan 4 0-1 9, Taylor Robinson 0 1-2 1, Hannah Hoeger 1 0-0 2, Kalyn Wise 2 0-0 4, Madison Williams 1 0-0 2, Emma Slings 7 2-3 16, Jariah Harris 5 3-4 16, Madie Denlinger 0 0-0 0, Camryn Abrams 0 0-0 0, Zaria Larsen 0 0-0 0, Jada Platt 0 0-0 0, Madison Mercil 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 6-10 50.
CEDAR FALLS (4-0) – Sarah Albaugh 3 0-0 6, Anaya Barney 12 5-7 36, Grace Knutson 2 0-0 4, Anna Sandvold 1 3-4 6, Sydney Remmert 3 2-3 9, Jasmine Barney 6 0-0 13, Taylor Urbanek 1 0-0 2, Morgan Linck 1 0-0 2, Maggie Schuring 1 0-0 3, Johnna Dieken 0 0-0 0, Lauren Sandvold 0 0-0 0, Kayla Hurley 0 0-0 0. Totals 30 10-14 81.
Jefferson;11;9;15;15 -- 50
Cedar Falls;20;23;17;21 – 81
3-point goals – CRJ 4 (Luvan, Harris 3). CF 10 (Barney 7, A. Sandvold, Remmert, J. Barney). Total fouls – Jefferson 16, Cedar Falls 7. Foul out – None.
