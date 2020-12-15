 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prep girls' basketball: Barney scores 36 as Cedar Falls cruises
0 comments
alert
PREP GIRLS' BASKETBALL

Prep girls' basketball: Barney scores 36 as Cedar Falls cruises

{{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR FALLS Cedar Falls’ Anaya Barney scored 36 points as the Tigers rolled to a 81-50 win over Cedar Rapids Jefferson in Mississippi Valley Conference girls' basketball action Tuesday at home.

Barney scored 26 of her points in the first half as she made seven 3-pointer.

“It was a great game. Anaya really shot it well, five 3-pointers in the first half,” Cedar Falls head coach Gregg Groen said.

Jasmine Barney added 13 for the Tigers (4-0).

Cedar Falls hosts No. 1 Waterloo West Friday.

CEDAR FALLS 81, JEFFERSON 50

CR JEFFERSON (0-1) – Aubrey Luvan 4 0-1 9, Taylor Robinson 0 1-2 1, Hannah Hoeger 1 0-0 2, Kalyn Wise 2 0-0 4, Madison Williams 1 0-0 2, Emma Slings 7 2-3 16, Jariah Harris 5 3-4 16, Madie Denlinger 0 0-0 0, Camryn Abrams 0 0-0 0, Zaria Larsen 0 0-0 0, Jada Platt 0 0-0 0, Madison Mercil 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 6-10 50.

CEDAR FALLS (4-0) – Sarah Albaugh 3 0-0 6, Anaya Barney 12 5-7 36, Grace Knutson 2 0-0 4, Anna Sandvold 1 3-4 6, Sydney Remmert 3 2-3 9, Jasmine Barney 6 0-0 13, Taylor Urbanek 1 0-0 2, Morgan Linck 1 0-0 2, Maggie Schuring 1 0-0 3, Johnna Dieken 0 0-0 0, Lauren Sandvold 0 0-0 0, Kayla Hurley 0 0-0 0. Totals 30 10-14 81.

Jefferson;11;9;15;15 -- 50

Cedar Falls;20;23;17;21 – 81

3-point goals – CRJ 4 (Luvan, Harris 3). CF 10 (Barney 7, A. Sandvold, Remmert, J. Barney). Total fouls – Jefferson 16, Cedar Falls 7. Foul out – None.

anaya barney 2020-21

Barney
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Reporter

I’m a Waterloo native who has covered Cedar Valley sports for more than 30 years for the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier. I’m also a big Cincinnati Reds fan … Go Big Red Machine!

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News