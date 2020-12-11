Prep girls' basketball: Barney scores 1,000th in No. 6 Cedar Falls' victory

WATERLOO – Northern Iowa recruit Anaya Barney scored her 1,000th career point as sixth-ranked Cedar Falls beat Waterloo East, 73-32, Friday in a Mississippi Valley Conference girls’ basketball game at the Fred J. Miller Gymnasium.

Barney led all scorers with 21 points and scored her 1,000th point on the first play of the third quarter and finished the game with 1,004 career points.

“It is a good accomplishment and we are extremely excited for her,” Tiger head coach Gregg Groen said. “She’s put in a lot of hard work and it is well deserved.”

It was a close game after one as Cedar Falls led 17-11 before extending its lead to 39-17 at halftime. The Tigers put the game in the third holding the Trojans scoreless while pushing their lead to 59-17.

Sarah Albaugh added 12 for Cedar Falls (3-0).

Ellasa Horton had 12 and Key’Lajaha Jefferson-Putman 11 for the Trojans (0-2).

The Tigers play at Dubuque Senior tonight.

Cedar Falls 73, East 32