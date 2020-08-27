Prep football previews: Metro capsules

Quoting West coach Lonnie Moore:

On playing, “It is exciting for our kids, our parents and our fans of the program, especially with everything that is going on around us, to be able to go out for a couple of hours and do what they like to do.”

On the keys to success, “We have to take care of ourselves. East has a new coaching staff so there is some unknown. We have to concentrate on our system and do what we can do to execute on both sides of the ball and play a full game.”

On East, “We really have to concentrate on the run. We did not do a good job of defending that last season. Offensively, we have to be a little more tougher. We got to do those things regardless of whom we are playing.”

Quoting East coach Regis Baskerville:

On playing, “We get a chance to play. That is one thing we are excited about. Of course, it is a rivalry game so the kids are excited about that and any chance you get to line up against Waterloo West it brings a lot of excitement to the community and the kids as well as the coaching staff.”

On quarterback, “We are going to go with the youngster in Justin Thomas. He brings a little bit of leadership to the position and throws a more consistent ball.”