Prep football previews: Metro capsules

Wat. West (0-0) at Wat. East (0-0)
When
- : Friday, 6:30 p.m.
Where
- : Memorial Stadium, Waterloo
Last meeting
- : A 61-yard punt return for touchdown late in the game helped West hold on for a 26-19 win, its seventh consecutive in the series.
What to watch
- : The two teams will be meeting for the 108th time with West leading the all-time series, 55-47-1. For the first time in a long time, the two programs will be playing for a traveling trophy that was first awarded to West in 1912. The first ever meeting between the schools occurred in 1909. The trophy was recently discovered and is being remodeled to include a base that will include all the results from prior games and will reside in the trophy case of respective winner. As for the game, both teams settled on a quarterback this week. West will go with senior Carter Schulte who saw limited action last year behind Carter Maske, while East will go with sophomore Justin Thomas who edged out Joesph Spates. While the passing game will be a key component for both teams, the Trojans and Wahawks both want to establish the run first. East will be lead by junior Kjuan Owens who rushed for 915 yards and eight scores last year, including 79 on 12 carries and a score in last season’s game. West will turn to senior Jay Shaw and Michael Robinson Jr. Shaw carried the ball 45 times for 331 yards last year backing up Isaac Tolbert.
Quoting West coach Lonnie Moore:
On playing, “It is exciting for our kids, our parents and our fans of the program, especially with everything that is going on around us, to be able to go out for a couple of hours and do what they like to do.”
On the keys to success, “We have to take care of ourselves. East has a new coaching staff so there is some unknown. We have to concentrate on our system and do what we can do to execute on both sides of the ball and play a full game.”
On East, “We really have to concentrate on the run. We did not do a good job of defending that last season. Offensively, we have to be a little more tougher. We got to do those things regardless of whom we are playing.”
Quoting East coach Regis Baskerville:
On playing, “We get a chance to play. That is one thing we are excited about. Of course, it is a rivalry game so the kids are excited about that and any chance you get to line up against Waterloo West it brings a lot of excitement to the community and the kids as well as the coaching staff.”
On quarterback, “We are going to go with the youngster in Justin Thomas. He brings a little bit of leadership to the position and throws a more consistent ball.”
On the keys to success, “Make sure we execute and no mistakes.”
Hudson (0-0) at Columbus (0-0)
When:
- Friday, 7 p.m.
Where:
- T.J. McLaughlin Field, Waterloo
Last meeting:
- Columbus secured a 19-0 shutout over Hudson in Week 2 of the 2019 season. It was one of three shutouts posted by the Sailors’ defense.
What to watch:
- Hudson moves up from Class A to 1A, while Columbus moves from 2A to 1A. These teams have meet in non-district play the past two seasons. ... Hudson senior Bryce Griffin will make his first career varsity start at quarterback for the Pirates. He was Hudson’s top receiver in 2019. Joe Culham will be a key on the ground after running for 513 yards at 5.5 per carry. Ethan Vogt has also stepped up as an option at running back while returning as a starting safety. Blake Johnson and Carter Swope have invested time in the weight room and will be forces on the offensive and defensive line. ... Andy Nunez, David Randall, Alex Buser, Dallas Westhoff, Alex Feldmann and Joe Dunlay return as starters from a Columbus defense that shut out Hudson a season ago. Carter Gallagher is back as the Sailors’ starting quarterback.
Quoting Hudson coach Justin Brekke:
- “They’re a well-coached team offensively and defensively. They don’t make a lot of mistakes. ... What kind of team are we, is what we’re still trying to figure out. We’ve had some good practices, some bad practices. We had a good scrimmage last Friday where some kids stepped up.”
Quoting Columbus coach Brad Schmit:
- “Coach Brekke does a good job and coach Harms really has that (Hudson) defense playing solid football. We’re very familiar with one another. ... It’s come down to which team blocks, tackles and executes better.”
Dub. Senior (0-0) at Cedar Falls (0-0)
When
- : Friday, 7:15 p.m.
Where
- : UNI-Dome, Cedar Falls
Last meeting
- : The Rams and Tigers met twice last season with CF winning both, 33-10, in week eight, and then, 44-0, in the first-round of the Class 4A playoffs.
What to watch
- : Cedar Falls enters the 2020 season riding a 24-game regular-season win streak. The Tigers return five offensive starters with Northern Illinois commit Drew Hoth anchoring that line Leading rusher Ryan Ostrich, who carried the ball 165 times for 1,185 yards and 18 scores last year, is also back as well as two of the team’s top receivers also return in Daniel Hutchins and Trey Campbell. Northern Illinois commit Drew Hoth anchors. Positions to watch are at quarterback where junior Hunter Jacobson will get his first start and at defensive line where guys like Paden Bonner and Austin Lien have stepped up this offseason. Senior is a returning playoff team that features Iowa State commit Jim Bonifas on its offensive line and 1,000-yard rusher Cain McWilliams (185-1,014-8).
Quoting Cedar Falls coach Brad Remmert
One getting to play, ”It feels good to be back out in a normal practice routine and normal routine for the kids. Definitely feel fortunate.”
On Senior, “They return a good nucleus of players. They have a bunch of real quality kids on both sides of the ball coming back.”
On his team, “Focus has been on us and doing the little things right. We’ve really stressed the fundamentals. We have to take good care of the football and win third down. We have to make sure we get aligned correctly. Senior will throw a ton of formations at us. If we go out and execute and do a great job of that we will be okay.”
