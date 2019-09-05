No. 3 Cedar Falls (1-0)
at I.C. High (0-1)
- When: Friday, 7:15 p.m.
- Where: Bates Field, Iowa City
- Radio: KCFI (1250 AM)
- Last week: Cedar Falls rolled past Ames, 39-3. Iowa City High dropped a 23-20 thriller to Iowa City Liberty.
- Last meeting: Cedar Falls' defense dominated in a 47-0 shutout victory.
- What to watch: Iowa City High relied on its ground game in week one, rushing 48 times for 274 yards and throwing only four passes. The Little Hawks return quarterback Raph Hamilton and leading rusher Tonka Hickman, who piled up 137 yards in the opener. City High controlled the football against Liberty, running 52 offensive plays to the Lightning's 36, but Liberty was able to move the ball effectively on the ground with 253 yards on 31 carries. ... Cedar Falls used a more balanced attack against Ames as quarterback Cael Loecher completed 10 of 19 passes for 176 yards and a TD and Bo Grosse led the ground game with 131 yards on 14 attempts. One of the areas the Tigers are looking to improve this week is third down efficiency after getting into numerous third-and-longs in the opener. ... Friday marks the only time this season Cedar Falls will play on a grass field.
- Cedar Falls coach Brad Remmert: On the opener: "I thought we did some good things with a lot of new starters in the game on both sides of ball. We rushed ball real well with Bo Grosse, and Ryan Ostrich did a good job out of backfield. I thought the kids up front who hadn't played much did a good job. On defense, we took lot of snaps in first half based on what they were doing to us. They ran a bunch of plays and we made some changes at halftime and were able get some pressure up front."
- On I.C. High: "Watching their first game with Liberty, offensively they look like a smash it at you type offense. They come real hard downhill at you. They've got good backs in there, and their quarterback is a junior and he carried it a bunch of times."
-- Compiled by Sports Editor Doug Newhoff
