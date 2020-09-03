Prep football preview: No. 5 Cedar Falls (1-0) at Waterloo West (1-0)

On the game, “I was excited when our schedule came out. We got East first and Cedar Falls second. You don’t need a lot of motivation to get your kids up for a pair of rivalry games.

On Cedar Falls’ size advantage, “It will definitely be a challenge for us, They have some big boys up front. We got to make sure we are hitting and filling the right gaps.”

Quoting Cedar Falls coach Brad Remmert:

On keys to the game,” We have to use our size advantage, but we got to also be a little bit more balanced offensively. Defensively, we played well and created some turnovers. There are things we got to build on and find more ways to move this team forward.”

On West, “That spread offense … I saw a quarterback that delivered the ball to some good receivers with accuracy. The other thing is they jumped out early on their opponent coupled with that they scored a defensive touchdown. They put together a really solid game against East.”

-- Compiled by Courier Sports Writer Jim Nelson

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.