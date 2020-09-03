Prep football preview: No. 5 Cedar Falls (1-0) at Waterloo West (1-0)

No. 5 Cedar Falls (1-0) at
Waterloo West (1-0)
- When: Friday, 6:30 p.m.
- Where: Memorial Stadium (Waterloo)
- Last week: Cedar Falls beat Dubuque Senior, 24-16, while West topped East, 38-14.
- Last meeting: Cedar Falls won in the UNI-Dome last season. 48-17
- Game notes: This game went sideways quickly for West last year as the Tigers turned an early 7-3 advantage into a 48-3 halftime lead as Cedar Falls made several huge plays and capitalized on some Wahawk mistakes. After snapping a long-losing streak to the Tigers in 2016, West has been out-scored by Cedar Falls 141-17 in the last three meetings. … This game will pit West’s spread offense and its athletic group of wide receivers – Tay Norman, Orlando Vivians Jr. and Maki Leflore – against Cedar Falls’ power run game and elusive running back Ryan Ostrich, who torched Dubuque Senior for 265 yards last Friday. Both coaches -- West’s Lonnie Moore and Cedar Falls’ Brad Remmert – said their respective teams have wrinkles to iron out before Friday’s metro rivalry. Moore feels the Wahawks need to be more consistent. After a fast start against East. Moore was not happy with the Wahawks’ execution in the second half. Remmert said the bulk of the work the Tigers did this week was to trigger their passing game that netted just 12 yards against Senior.
- Quoting West coach Lonnie Moore:
On the game, “I was excited when our schedule came out. We got East first and Cedar Falls second. You don’t need a lot of motivation to get your kids up for a pair of rivalry games.
On Cedar Falls’ size advantage, “It will definitely be a challenge for us, They have some big boys up front. We got to make sure we are hitting and filling the right gaps.”
- Quoting Cedar Falls coach Brad Remmert:
On keys to the game,” We have to use our size advantage, but we got to also be a little bit more balanced offensively. Defensively, we played well and created some turnovers. There are things we got to build on and find more ways to move this team forward.”
On West, “That spread offense … I saw a quarterback that delivered the ball to some good receivers with accuracy. The other thing is they jumped out early on their opponent coupled with that they scored a defensive touchdown. They put together a really solid game against East.”
-- Compiled by Courier Sports Writer Jim Nelson
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!