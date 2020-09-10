Prep football preview: No. 3 Cedar Falls (2-0) at Cedar Rapids Prairie (0-2)

No. 3 Cedar Falls (2-0) at
Cedar Rapids Prairie (0-2)
- When: Friday, 7:15 p.m.
- Where: Cedar Rapids
- Last week: Cedar Falls topped Waterloo West, 39-0, while Prairie lost to Dubuque Senior, 17-14.
- Last meeting: Cedar Falls won 56-42 last year.
- Game notes: In a shootout last year, the two teams combined for 1,063 yards – 534 by Prairie and 529 by the Tigers – and there were six scoring plays of 60 or more yards. Prairie has lost its first two games by a combined four points, including an overtime loss to Dubuque Hempstead. Using a hybrid single-wing like offense, Prairie uses deception to create explosive plays, Hawk running back Nick Pearson was the benefactor of most those plays last fall as he finished among the leading rushers in 4A with 1,654 yards and 22 touchdowns. He has 275 yards on 35 carries in two games this season. Tiger head coach Brad Remmert said he saw a lot of improvement across the board by Cedar Falls last week, especially in the passing game with Hunter Jacobson. In additional news, Cedar Falls will host Dubuque Hempstead next Friday for Homecoming. The Tigers were originally slated to host Iowa City Liberty.
- Quoting Cedar Falls coach Brad Remmert:
On Prairie’s offense, “It is a little different. There are a lot of different shifts, a lot of motion and they are trying to get you to look the wrong way.”
On Prairie, “They have a very good team. They are four points away from being 2-0. They had a great team last year and return a lot of players with experience.”
