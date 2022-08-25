Prep football preview: Johnston (0-0) at Cedar Falls (0-0)

When : Friday, 7:15 p.m.

: Friday, 7:15 p.m. Where : UNI-Dome, Cedar Falls

: UNI-Dome, Cedar Falls Last meeting : Johnston won the first meeting of the teams last year, 28-22.

: Johnston won the first meeting of the teams last year, 28-22. What to watch : After a quarterback battle throughout camp between senior Gavin Steege and junior Tate Hermansen, Hermansen will be under center Friday night. The Tigers are led on offense by four returning starters on the offensive line while star athlete Jacob Kieler returns as the starting running back. Defensive end Drew Campbell returns as the focal point of the Tigers’ defense in his junior season. Last season, the Dragons qualified for the playoffs, losing in the first round, despite a losing record of 4-6.

: After a quarterback battle throughout camp between senior Gavin Steege and junior Tate Hermansen, Hermansen will be under center Friday night. The Tigers are led on offense by four returning starters on the offensive line while star athlete Jacob Kieler returns as the starting running back. Defensive end Drew Campbell returns as the focal point of the Tigers’ defense in his junior season. Last season, the Dragons qualified for the playoffs, losing in the first round, despite a losing record of 4-6. Quoting Cedar Falls coach Brad Remmert:

On the game, “We did not have a scrimmage against another team. We chose to do an intrasquad scrimmage instead. They are ready. They are ready to find out where they stand against another team…It is going to be a good measuring stick for a lot of our players…They are excited to get out there. Our fans, they will be fantastic. They will come out in good number. It should be an exciting atmosphere in the UNI-Dome.”

On Johnston, “They have a history of playing solid football there…They are going to return a couple quarterbacks that played for them last year…They have some experience. From what I see, physical as far as big kids in their offensive line…Defensively, we have to attack their defense. Our offense needs to be able to attack their defense and move the football. Last year, they got some stops on us and we ended up getting beat…We are hoping to turn the table.”

On his team, “We have to go out and we have to execute…You want to be able to go out there, move the football and put some points on the board early…I am hoping that we can go out there execute and not stub our toe with penalties. Defensively, we have been pretty physical in fall camp and I would like to see that translate over into the game.”

On Hermansen, “He has had a good camp. He will be our starting quarterback. We look forward to seeing what he can do and help guide our offense to some points on Friday night.”