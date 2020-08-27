Prep football preview: Dubuque Senior at Cedar Falls

Dub. Senior (0-0) at
Cedar Falls (0-0)
- When: Friday, 7:15 p.m.
- Where: UNI-Dome, Cedar Falls
- Last meeting: The Rams and Tigers met twice last season with CF winning both, 33-10, in week eight, and then, 44-0, in the first-round of the Class 4A playoffs.
- What to watch: Cedar Falls enters the 2020 season riding a 24-game regular-season win streak. The Tigers return five offensive starters with Northern Illinois commit Drew Hoth anchoring that line Leading rusher Ryan Ostrich, who carried the ball 165 times for 1,185 yards and 18 scores last year, is also back as well as two of the team’s top receivers also return in Daniel Hutchins and Trey Campbell. Northern Illinois commit Drew Hoth anchors. Positions to watch are at quarterback where junior Hunter Jacobson will get his first start and at defensive line where guys like Paden Bonner and Austin Lien have stepped up this offseason. Senior is a returning playoff team that features Iowa State commit Jim Bonifas on its offensive line and 1,000-yard rusher Cain McWilliams (185-1,014-8).
- Quoting Cedar Falls coach Brad Remmert:
One getting to play, ”It feels good to be back out in a normal practice routine and normal routine for the kids. Definitely feel fortunate.”
On Senior, “They return a good nucleus of players. They have a bunch of real quality kids on both sides of the ball coming back.”
On his team, “Focus has been on us and doing the little things right. We’ve really stressed the fundamentals. We have to take good care of the football and win third down. We have to make sure we get aligned correctly. Senior will throw a ton of formations at us. If we go out and execute and do a great job of that we will be okay.”
-- Compiled by Courier Sports Writer Jim Nelson
