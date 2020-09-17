Prep football preview: Dub. Hempstead (2-1) at Cedar Falls (2-1)

Dub. Hempstead (2-1) at
Cedar Falls (2-1)
- When: Friday, 7:15 p.m.
- Where: UNI-Dome, Cedar Falls
- Last week: Hemptead beat Senior, 21-17, while the Tigers dropped a 34-21 decision to Cedar Rapids Prairie.
- Last meeting: Cedar Falls won its sixth-straight in the series last year, 21-17.
- Game notes: The Tigers host a tough Mustang squad in their homecoming game. Both teams have played Dubuque Senior and both came out with a one-score victory. Hempstead’s lone loss is to defending 3A state champion Western Dubuque (40-37). Mustang quarterback Aidan Dunne leads a potent Hempstead offense. He has completed 42 of 72 passes for 543 yards and three scores. He has also rushed for 218 yards and four scores. Jackson Ostrander is his favorite target with 16 catches for 235 yards and a score. … The Tigers continue to get great production out of running back Ryan Ostrich as he ranks fourth in the state, second in Class 4A with 675 yards. But Cedar Falls has yet to find a consistent passing game as it has thrown for only 220 yards, and 74 of those were a halfback pass Ostrich threw for a touchdown in a win over Waterloo West. … Last week’s lost snapped a 26-game regular-season winning streak for the Tigers.
Quoting Cedar Falls head coach Brad Remmert:
On message to his team, “Coming off the loss to Prairie, we have no time to hang our heads. We have to go back to work. Hempstead is a 2-1 team that is very athletic … a real good ball club.”
On this week’s focus,” The biggest thing when you look back at last week’s loss is you’ve got to evaluate all areas. A big thing is we were two for six in the red zone and they were four of five. We drove the ball well, we just didn’t finish.”
