Prep football preview capsules

No. 9 Decorah (3-0) at
Waterloo East (0-3)
- When: Friday, 7:15 p.m.
- Where: Memorial Stadium, Waterloo
- Last week: Decorah edged West Delaware, 31-27. East dropped a 32-12 decision to Waverly-Shell Rock.
- Last meeting: Decorah won 14-7 last fall.
- Game notes: Simply put, the Vikings have found ways to win. All three of Decorah’s wins this season included fourth-quarter rallies and last-minute scores to pull out the victory. Last week’s four-point win over West Delaware followed back-to-back one-point wins over Crestwood and Waukon. Quarterback Briggs Duwe leads the Vikings as he has passed for 451 yards and six scores. … It is homecoming for East and the Trojans are still looking for win one under first-year head coach Regis Baskerville. Offensively, Ramir Scott is averaging 25.7 yards per catch, and Kjuan Owens has rushed for 347 yards and two scores. This is East's first game back at Memorial Stadium since its season opener.
Quoting East head coach Regis Baskerville:
On Decorah, "They definitely know how to close ... how to finish strong. A very disciplined team. Defensively, they get 11 hats to the ball."
On focus this week, "It's just been to get better every day. We got to minimize our mistakes. Our mistakes hurt us a lot lasts week."
Waterloo Columbus (2-1) at
Central Springs (2-1)
- When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
- Where: Nora Springs
- Last week: Columbus beat Osage, 34-7, while Central Springs slipped past Jesup, 19-14.
- Last meeting: The last time the Sailors and Panthers met was in 2013, a 41-28 Columbus victory.
- Game notes: It is Central Springs’ homecoming game and the Panthers are looking for their best start to a season since it opened 3-1 in 2017. Senior quarterback Tyler Marino leads Central Springs as he has passed for 408 yards and four scores. Zak Molstad is his favorite target with eight receptions for 196 yards and four scores. Senior running back-linebacker Anthony Holding leads the team in rushing and tackles. Both the Panthers and Sailors have forced eight total turnovers. … Columbus’ offense got back into gear last week. Carter Gallagher has passed for 363 yards and rushed for another 149. Josh Heine leads the Sailors in rushing with 166 and Caden Hartz has a team-best 201 receiving yards.
Quoting Columbus coach Brad Schmit:
On his team's response to a loss in week 2, "I commended them on how they responded. All week we talked about flushing it and moving on. They did a great job of that and put together a dominating performance. Anytime you rush for 300 yards and create four turnovers you are going to win 10 out of 10."
On Central Springs, "We have to come ready to play. Any more it is not so much who we play, but how we prepare."
Dub. Hempstead (2-1) at
Cedar Falls (2-1)
- When: Friday, 7:15 p.m.
- Where: UNI-Dome, Cedar Falls
- Last week: Hemptead beat Senior, 21-17, while the Tigers dropped a 34-21 decision to Cedar Rapids Prairie.
- Last meeting: Cedar Falls won its sixth-straight in the series last year, 21-17.
- Game notes: The Tigers host a tough Mustang squad in their homecoming game. Both teams have played Dubuque Senior and both came out with a one-score victory. Hempstead’s lone loss is to defending 3A state champion Western Dubuque (40-37). Mustang quarterback Aidan Dunne leads a potent Hempstead offense. He has completed 42 of 72 passes for 543 yards and three scores. He has also rushed for 218 yards and four scores. Jackson Ostrander is his favorite target with 16 catches for 235 yards and a score. … The Tigers continue to get great production out of running back Ryan Ostrich as he ranks fourth in the state, second in Class 4A with 675 yards. But Cedar Falls has yet to find a consistent passing game as it has thrown for only 220 yards, and 74 of those were a halfback pass Ostrich threw for a touchdown in a win over Waterloo West. … Last week’s lost snapped a 26-game regular-season winning streak for the Tigers.
Quoting Cedar Falls head coach Brad Remmert:
On message to his team, “Coming off the loss to Prairie, we have no time to hang our heads. We have to go back to work. Hempstead is a 2-1 team that is very athletic … a real good ball club.”
On this week’s focus,” The biggest thing when you look back at last week’s loss is you’ve got to evaluate all areas. A big thing is we were two for six in the red zone and they were four of five. We drove the ball well, we just didn’t finish.”
Waterloo West (2-1) at
Cedar Rapids Jefferson (0-3)
- When: Friday, 7 p.m.
- Where: Kingston Stadium, Cedar Rapids
- Last week: West beat Anamosa, 37-14, while Jefferson lost to No. 1 Southeast Polk, 69-13.
- Last meeting: Jefferson won for the third consecutive time over West, 31-21, last fall.
- Game notes: Don’t let Jefferson’s 0-3 record foul you, the J-Hawks have played perhaps the toughest schedule of any 4A school as its three opponents have a combined 7-1 mark. Offense has been Jefferson main struggle as it has scored just 20 points in three games. Brayden Kindhart has been explosive in the run game with 180 yards on 11 carries. He also has seven receptions for 56 yards. West rebounded from a slow start against Anamosa to improve to 2-1. The Wahawks’ Carter Schulte has now thrown for 550 yards and five touchdowns. Tay Norman is up to 17 receptions for 267 yards and three scores.
- Quoting West coach Lonnie Moore:
On Jefferson’s record, “That is the same thing we told our team. Jefferson’s record is very deceiving. And, this is the next game. It is the most important one on our schedule.”
On slow starts last two games, “We definitely addressed that with our team and our kids understand they’ve got to be ready to go. At the same time, I give them a lot of credit for going down two scores last week and continuing to keep working.”
Capsules were compiled by Courier Sports Writer Jim Nelson
