Prep football: Prairie races past No. 3 Cedar Falls. 34-21

CEDAR RAPIDS — With their backs up against the wall, the Cedar Rapids Prairie Hawks came out fighting.

Saddled with a pair of losses by a combined four points to start the season, Prairie received no break from the schedule makers as third-ranked Cedar Falls came to town Friday.

But the Hawks weathered a swift opening punch and stormed back to stun the Tigers, 34-21, at John Wall Field. The Hawks racked up 502 yards of total offense.

“We were basically in two ballgames, five plays away from being 2-0,” Prairie head coach Mark Bliss said. “Our kids accepted where we’re at and made a concerted effort to get better this week.”

The night got off to an ominous start. Ryan Ostrich, the second-leading rusher in Class 4A, took the opening kickoff 95 yards to the house for the visiting Tigers.

Cedar Falls (2-1) looked to take control, but at the Prairie 24, Hunter Jacobson’s pass was tipped and Prairie’s Maguire Jones secured it for an interception as the Hawks took over at their own 10.