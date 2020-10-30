 Skip to main content
Prep football playoffs: No. 2 Ankeny pulls away from Cedar Falls
CLASS 4A PLAYOFFS

ANKENY – Hunter Jacobson threw a pair of first half touchdowns, but third-ranked Ankeny pulled away from Cedar Falls for a 37-16 Class 4A playoff victory Friday.

Jacobson’s second touchdown pass to Caeden Janssen with 6:07 left in the second quarter gave the Tigers (5-3) a 16-8 lead.

The Hawks (8-1) scored just before the half to tie it and finished the game on a 27-0 scoring run. 

Ankeny took advantage of a punting miscue early in the third quarter to extend its lead from 23-16 to 30-16 when the Hawks tackled the Cedar Falls punter on the Tiger one-yard line. Ankeny scored one play later

Ankeny quarterback Jase Bauer passed for 185 yards and two scores, while Iowa recruits Brody Brecht (five catches for 85 yards) and Arland Bruce IV (141 rushing and 61 receiving) had impact games.

Jacobson also threw a touchdown pass to Trey Campbell for Cedar Falls. Stratton Ferson had a first-quarter field goal for the Tigers, additionally.

