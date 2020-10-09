Prep football: Ostrich, Tigers roll past Linn-Mar

CEDAR FALLS -- When Ryan Ostrich found a little space Friday, Cedar Falls' senior tailback was out of this world.
Working against a Linn-Mar defense intent on slowing him down, Ostrich scored on three long runs while surpassing the 1,000-yard mark for the season and caught a 49-yard touchdown strike to power the Tiger offense during a 35-14 win inside the UNI-Dome.
Defensively, Cedar Falls (4-2) dominated the first half, then held on as the Lions (1-4) recharged at halftime and moved the ball effectively over the final two quarters.
Ostrich provided Cedar Falls with a 14-0 first-quarter lead. First, the explosive Tiger runningback broke through the line of scrimmage into an empty Linn-Mar secondary for his 46-yard touchdown run.
On the next Cedar Falls possession, the Lions had Tiger quarterback Hunter Jacobson running for his life, but he found Ostrich streaking across the field and hit him for what turned into a 49-yard scoring play.
Linn-Mar's offense sputtered as Cedar Falls held Lions standout Bricen White to 39 first-half yards on 14 carries, allowed 18 passing yards on four completions and surrendered just 87 total yards.
The Lions put together their best first-half drive at the end of the first quarter with the help of a 34-yard rumble by Carter Henderson on a third-and-four play and a four-yard TD toss from McKade Jelinek to Clayton Muszynski that appeared to go through the hands of leaping Cedar Falls defensive back Nate Gee on third-and-goal.
Cedar Falls tacked on a late first-half score when Jacobson lofted a pretty pass to the end zone where Daniel Hutchins made an over-the-shoulder catch for a 24-yard touchdown with just 1:34 left before halftime.
Ostrich finished the first half with 119 net yards rushing on 13 carries.
The Tigers stretched their lead to 28-7 early in the third period when JayVonn Ratliff recovered a fumble and Ostrich weaved his way through the Linn-Mar defense for a 58-yard touchdown run.
The Lions answered 44 seconds into the fourth on a two-yard TD pass from Jelinek to Clayton Read, but turned it over on downs their next possession. Ostrich then put the game out of reach with a tackle-breaking, 45-yard touchdown run that made it 35-14 with just 4:14 left on the clock.
