Prep football: Ostrich, Tigers roll past Linn-Mar

CEDAR FALLS -- When Ryan Ostrich found a little space Friday, Cedar Falls' senior tailback was out of this world.

Working against a Linn-Mar defense intent on slowing him down, Ostrich scored on three long runs while surpassing the 1,000-yard mark for the season and caught a 49-yard touchdown strike to power the Tiger offense during a 35-14 win inside the UNI-Dome.

Defensively, Cedar Falls (4-2) dominated the first half, then held on as the Lions (1-4) recharged at halftime and moved the ball effectively over the final two quarters.

Ostrich provided Cedar Falls with a 14-0 first-quarter lead. First, the explosive Tiger runningback broke through the line of scrimmage into an empty Linn-Mar secondary for his 46-yard touchdown run.

On the next Cedar Falls possession, the Lions had Tiger quarterback Hunter Jacobson running for his life, but he found Ostrich streaking across the field and hit him for what turned into a 49-yard scoring play.

Linn-Mar's offense sputtered as Cedar Falls held Lions standout Bricen White to 39 first-half yards on 14 carries, allowed 18 passing yards on four completions and surrendered just 87 total yards.