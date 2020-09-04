Prep football: No. 5 Cedar Falls rolls past West, 39-0

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO -- Cedar Falls knocked Waterloo West on its heels early Friday.

Really early.

Running back Ryan Ostrich pulled up on a toss sweep and flipped a pass to Daniel Hutchins for a 74-yard touchdown just 21 seconds into the game and the fifth-ranked Tigers rolled to a 39-0 Week 2 high school football victory at Memorial Stadium.

It was Cedar Falls' 26th consecutive regular-season win and fourth straight over the Wahawks.

"We got better in a lot of areas," said Tigers head coach Brad Remmert. "Both sides of the ball I thought we did some really nice things."

The Tigers, who struggled to get their passing game going in their season-opener last week, balanced their attack Friday on the way to a 25-0 halftime lead.

Quarterback Hunter Jacobson was 5-for-9 in the first half for 43 yards and he got two key Cedar Falls weapons involved early. Hutchins had four catches for 102 yards and two touchdowns in the first two quarters and Trey Campbell caught two passes.