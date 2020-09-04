Prep football: No. 5 Cedar Falls rolls past West, 39-0

WATERLOO -- Cedar Falls knocked Waterloo West on its heels early Friday.
Really early.
Running back Ryan Ostrich pulled up on a toss sweep and flipped a pass to Daniel Hutchins for a 74-yard touchdown just 21 seconds into the game and the fifth-ranked Tigers rolled to a 39-0 Week 2 high school football victory at Memorial Stadium.
Cedar Falls senior running back Ryan Ostrich off to strong start in 2020 after rushing for 265 yards in the Tigers' season-opening win over Dubuque Senior.
It was Cedar Falls' 26th consecutive regular-season win and fourth straight over the Wahawks.
"We got better in a lot of areas," said Tigers head coach Brad Remmert. "Both sides of the ball I thought we did some really nice things."
The Tigers, who struggled to get their passing game going in their season-opener last week, balanced their attack Friday on the way to a 25-0 halftime lead.
Quarterback Hunter Jacobson was 5-for-9 in the first half for 43 yards and he got two key Cedar Falls weapons involved early. Hutchins had four catches for 102 yards and two touchdowns in the first two quarters and Trey Campbell caught two passes.
"Our quarterback played a lot better tonight," said Remmert. "I thought he did some really nice things for us, so we made strides. It was just giving him some high-percentage looks. Last week we threw it down the field quite a bit and we had a couple of drops, and we decided to get him on some curls and just some speed-outs and things that he felt really comfortable throwing and he did a great job."
Meanwhile, the Tigers' powerful offensive line and the elusive, hard-running Ostrich moved the ball consistently on the ground. Ostrich turned 15 first-half carries into 126 yards.
After their early haymaker, the Tigers added a 39-yard field goal by Jake Hulstein on their second possession, tacked on an Ostrich touchdown run three plays into the second quarter and capped the half with a Jacobson-to-Hutchins 12-yard scoring dart with :57 left until halftime.
West had its chances. The Wahawks moved to the Cedar Falls 30 in the first quarter before Jase Seger broke up a fourth-down pass to kill that threat. West later used a 30-yard kickoff return and a 37-yard run by Jeron Shaw on the way to the Tiger 8, but another fourth-down pass fell incomplete.
The teams traded interceptions midway through the second period before Cedar Falls put together its late scoring drive for the 25-0 halftime advantage.
It was more of the same after halftime.
Cedar Falls scored two touchdowns on its first three offensive plays of the second half with Trey Campbell turning a reverse into a 23-yard score and Ostrich exploding for 60 yards to set up a nine-yard TD pass from Jacobson to Aiden Sorensen that made it 39-0 and set the running clock in motion.
Ostrich got just one second-half touch but finished with 186 yards on 16 carries.
Cedar Falls also got a big contribution from its defense and special teams. The Tigers limited the Wahawks to 221 total yards.
"The defense was consistent," said Remmert. "They bent a couple of times, but when they had to make plays down there on our side of the field, they did."
In addition to Hulstein's field goal, Cedar Falls' special teams pinned the Wahawks inside or at the 20 five times with Stratton Ferson kickoffs and got 93 punt return yards from Nate Gee.
"We spend a lot of time on that," said Remmert. "Coach Chad Remmert helps organize that thing, and I think they do a great job of getting kids in the right position. We dedicate the time to it and it shows on the field."
Meanwhile, it was a tough night for West. Last week, it was the Wahawks to delivered the early blows in a victory over Waterloo East. Friday, West was just overmatched.
"Our guys battled," said head coach Lonnie Moore. "It was good play by Cedar Falls. We played a really good team.
"We've got to continue to keep working. That wasn't a game that we're happy about. We're going to get back and watch film and make sure we become a better team."
Michael Robinson Jr. led West with 16 carries for 70 yards.
