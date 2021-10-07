Prep football: Metro Football Preview Capsules

Waterloo West at CR Jefferson

When

: Tonight, 7:15 p.m.

Where

: Kingston Stadium, Cedar Rapids

Records

: West (2-4). Jefferson (0-6)

Last week

: West lost to Prairie, 55-7. Jefferson lost to Ottumwa, 54-6.

Last meeting:

West won 45-14 last year.

Game notes

: Jefferson has battled low numbers and injuries so far this season which forced them to forfeit to Cedar Rapids Kennedy on Sept. 17. The J-Hawks started the season with just 23 upperclassmen on their roster. West has also had its share of struggles during a three-game losing streak, primarily those have come on the injury front severely stretching the Wahawks’ depth. West has had to call up several sophomores to fill voids in recent weeks. The Wahawks still have a chance at a winning season. A victory Thursday would push West in the right direction before hosting Dubuque Hempstead (3-3) on Senior night and then finishing with 1-5 Ottumwa.

Quoting West coach Lonnie Moore:

On his team, “We got to cut down on the mistakes we have been making. We’ve played three good opponents three weeks straight and when you play those kinds of teams you can’t make those kinds of mistakes. One of our things at the start of the season was to be a better team at the end of the season and that is what we are striving toward.”

On Jefferson, “We have really focused on shoring up some things with us. They (Jefferson) are improving. They are a very young team, making young mistakes.”

On injuries, “We’ve got a couple guys back already and we might get another two back tomorrow. As a staff we have to use them correctly and use them in the right way.”

Dubuque Hempstead at No. 10 Cedar Falls

When

: Friday, 7:15 p.m.

Where:

UNI-Dome, Cedar Falls

Records

: Hempstead (3-3). Cedar Falls (4-2)

Last week

: Hempstead beat Muscatine (55-14). Cedar Falls lost to Kennedy (42-14).

Last meeting

: Hemptead won 20-13 last year in the UNI-Dome.

Game notes

: Friday will be game one of life without starting quarterback Hunter Jacobson for the Tigers. Jacobson suffered a knee injury in the first half of last week’s game. Junior Gavin Steege took over last week for Jacobson and passed for 127 yards, but he also threw for three interceptions. After losing three of their first four games, the Mustangs have won two in a row over Davenport West and Muscatine. Quarterback Noah Pettinger has passed for 1,149 yards and nine scores and he leads Hempstead with 355 rushing yards and three scores.

Quoting Cedar Falls coach Brad Remmert:

On his team, “We are going to have to rally around Gavin Steege. He has been playing corner for us. He has done a good job this week in practice, and everybody has to get behind him this week and support him. Hunter is going to be tough to replace. A great leader, hard worker and a real good teammate.”

On Hempstead, “Very well-coached team. Offensively they do some things in their read game that puts pressure on you defensively. They will be physical on defense, return four kids that were really good players for them last season. It will be a good challenge for us on homecoming.”

Western Dubuque at Waterloo East

When

: Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Where

: Memorial Stadium, Waterloo

Records

: WD (3-3). East (1-5)

Last week

: The Bobcats lost to Decorah (19-14). The Trojans lost to Mason City (35-6).

Last meeting

: Western Dubuque won 42-6 last year.

Game notes

: It boils down to a lot of the same things for East Friday – discipline and resolve. When the Trojans play disciplined and show tremendous resolve they make life difficult for their opponents. The Bobcats will try to make East undisciplined. Jack Clemens has passed for 1,954 yards and nine scores for WD. Spencer Zinn has rushed for 10 touchdowns and 582 yards. With three games left, Trojan running back Kjuan Owens is averaging better than 100 rushing yards a game. He has an outside shot to break 1,000 for the season.

Quoting East coach Regis Baskerville:

On Western Dubuque,”Another top team from our district. They will be pretty physical and that is what they have shown on film. It’s just another really good football team.”

On his team,”We got to keep fighting, getting better. That is it, we just got to keep getting better.”

— Compiled by Courier Sports Writer Jim Nelson

