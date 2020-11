Prep football: IPSWA all-state football teams released

Seven metro athletes were honored by the Iowa Print Sports Writer’s Association by being selected to the all-state football team.

Four of the seven metro players earned first team honors in their respective classes as more than 50 print media and head football coaches took part in the selection process.

Leading the metro contingent were Cedar Falls standouts Ryan Ostrich and Drew Hoth as both made the Class 4A first team.

Ostrich rushed for better than 1,000 yards for the second straight season, carrying the ball 187 times for 1,336 yards and 14 scores for the Tigers.

Hoth, the 6-foot-5, 303-pound Northern Illinois commit, paved the way for Ostrich.

Waterloo West’s Tay Norman and Nate Ewell both made the second team.

The 6-foot-3 Norman hauled in 55 passes for 852 yards and seven scores, with a season long 79-yard touchdown catch.

Ewell, the 6-foot-1, 240-pound linebacker, recorded 48 solo tackles and 61.5 total hits. He was credited with 10.5 tackles for loss.

Three members of the Waterloo Columbus state quarterfinal team earned spots on the Class 1A all-state team.