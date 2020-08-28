Prep football: Cedar Falls pulls away from Senior for 24-16 win

"They were bringing a lot of pressure," said Remmert. "They had nine around the box a lot. They had their safeties down real low and everything and brought different pressures, but we said, 'Hey, we're going to bang it out and see if we can get to that second level with Ostrich and let him get loose, and he made some really good runs."

Senior got a big play of its own later in the third when McWilliams turned a toss sweep into 44 yards, then carried it over from the 2 out of the wildcat formation. Trailing just 17-14, the Rams pounced on a short kickoff that Cedar Falls failed to fall on and set up at the Tiger 26 only to give the ball back on a deflection and interception three plays later. Cedar Falls picked off three passes on the night.

A 40-yard punt return by Nathan Gee set up another Ostrich touchdown scramper with 2:38 remaining that all but put the game out of reach for Cedar Falls.

Ostrich carried a big load for the Tigers with 25 rushing attempts for 265 yards and his three touchdowns. As a team, Cedar Falls had 262 net yards.

"A lot of those guys up front were creating holes for him, but he's a heck of a back," said Remmert. "We just need to find ways to get it to our receivers. We've got some skill kids who can do stuff. We've just got to figure out some easy ways to get them the ball.