IOWA CITY — Third-ranked Cedar Falls was not the tonic Iowa City High needed after a heartbreaking loss to Iowa City Liberty in last week’s season opener.
The Little Hawks caught a few bad second-quarter breaks and it snowballed into a runaway 52-7 win for the Tigers Friday night at Bates Field.
City High racked up 152 yards from scrimmage in the first half, but the quick-strike Tigers were too much to handle.
Cedar Falls found the scoreboard first. Following a blocked punt, the Tigers began their first position in enemy territory at the 42-yard line. Cael Loecher connected on 3 of 4 passes on the drive, including a two-yard strike to Treyton Campbell for a 7-0 lead with 8:42 to play in the first quarter.
City High responded with an impressive drive to draw even, but the Tigers separated themselves in the second quarter. Loecher led another quick scoring drive with two quick completions before Ryan Ostrich rumbled 18 yards up the middle for the first of his four touchdowns.
Then, staring down a fourth-and-1 from its own 29, City High rolled the dice, and Tonka Hickman was dropped at the line of scrimmage.
On the next snap, Loecher found Campbell over the middle for a touchdown as the lead ballooned to 21-7 with only 2:12 gone off the second-quarter clock.
The Little Hawks fought back again, moving to the Cedar Falls 15, but the Tigers recovered a Hickman fumble and quickly moved down the field. Ostrich found paydirt for a second time, putting Cedar Falls firmly in control.
“The (defensive) execution is not where it needs to be,” Little Hawks coach Dan Sabers said. “We’ve gotta be more physical. We didn’t tackle good enough, the basics. We couldn’t stop them.”
Ostrich added two more touchdown runs in the third quarter and finished with 124 yards on 13 carries. Loecher was 13-for-20 passing for 154 yards and two TDs to Trey Campbell. Ben Sernett caught seven passes for 93 yards.
“The offensive line opened up plenty of holes for me,” Ostrich said. “Everyone is staying on their blocks. Wide receivers, too.”
Cedar Falls 52, I.C. High 7
Cedar Falls 7 24 14 7 — 52
I.C. High 7 0 0 0 — 7
CF – Treyton Campbell 2 pass from Cael Loecher (Bryce Albaugh kick)
ICH – Jamari Newson 16 pass from Raph Hamilton (Sila Lulinda kick)
CF – Ryan Ostrich 18 run (Albaugh kick)
CF – Campbell 29 pass from Loecher (Albaugh kick)
CF – Ostrich 14 run (Albaugh kick)
CF – FG Albaugh 23
CF – Ostrich 15 run (Albaugh kick)
CF – Ostrich 12 run (Albaugh kick)
CF – Austin Cross 1 run (Albaugh kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
CF ICH
First downs 16 11
Rushes-yards 30-235 39-141
Comp-att-int 13-20-0 5-15-0
Passing yards 146 60
Total yards 379 201
Fumbles-lost 0-0 2-2
Penalties-yards 6-39 2-15
Punts-avg.2-36.5 4-26.8
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing
CEDAR FALLS — Bo Grosse 4-40, Ryan Ostrich 12-119, Cael Loecher 3-32, Austin Cross 6-16, Xander Stover 4-14, Ethan Hall 1-14.
I.C. HIGH — Tonka Hickman 15-43, Darren Richardson 7-35, Raph Hamilton 5-29, Sila Lulinda 9-31, Jamari Newson 2-3, Joseph Bacon 1-0.
Passing
CEDAR FALLS — Loecher 13-20-0, 146 yards.
I.C. HIGH — Hamilton 5-15-0, 60 yards.
Receiving
CEDAR FALLS — Ben Sernett 7-91, Treyton Campbell 2-31, Jacob Remmert 2-18, Landon Wolf 1-1, Daniel Hutchins 1-5.
I.C. HIGH — Newson 4-52, Jacob Means 1-8.
