Prep football: Cedar Falls drops heartbreaker to Hempstead, 20-13

The Mustangs came out determined after dropping a heartbreaker here in 2019.

This year’s game was strikingly similar to the end of last year’s Cedar Falls-Hempstead game in the Dome. The Mustangs drove to the Tiger 1-yard line before quarterback Aidan Dunne was stopped just short of the goal line to end the game.

Dunne was back this year and turned in a superb all-around performance, driving his team to two first-half touchdowns. Dunne was injured late in the game while playing defense.

“This feels great to come in and win after losing a tough one to them last year,” Dunne said. “We know we can play with anybody in the state. Cedar Falls has a great team. This is huge, coming in here in this type of atmosphere and getting a win.”

Dunne’s team appeared to ice the game when 230-pound running back Jalen Smith rumbled 47 yards for a touchdown with under two minutes left. Cedar Falls blocked the extra point and still had a chance while trailing 20-13.

The Tigers marched quickly down the field, aided by a long run from senior Ryan Ostrich that put them into the red zone.

They drove to Hempstead’s 11 before the fourth-down pass to Campbell was ruled incomplete.