CEDAR FALLS -- Cedar Falls’ perfect season hit a snag tonight in the quarterfinal round of the Class 4A state playoffs.
No. 7 Bettendorf avenged an early-season loss by controlling the clock throughout a 24-14 win over the No. 2-ranked Tigers inside the UNI-Dome.
Cedar Falls (10-1) showed plenty of fight.
The Tigers used a pair of clutch fourth-down catches to immediately answer after Bettendorf took two-touchdown leads late in the second and early in the third quarters.
A 17-yard, fourth-down catch by Daniel Hutchins preceded a 15-yard touchdown run after a series of juke moves by Ryan Ostrich late in the second quarter.
After Bettendorf took advantage of a fumble and scored on a 13-yard wheel route to Allen Dougles to open the second half, Cedar Falls quarterback Cael Loecher stepped up in the pocket on fourth-and-16 and lofted a ball to Trey Campbell for a 35-yard touchdown.
Bettendorf 32-yard field goal by Reed Shea was left unanswered after Bryce Albaugh missed wide left from 34 early in the fourth quarter.
Cedar Falls started its last two series on its own 4-yard line after a fumble recovery by Eli Mickey and a late red-zone stop, but was unable to advance the ball past midfield.
The tone for this game was set early.
Bettendorf dictated play throughout much of the first half as the Tigers encountered a 14-0 deficit with 5:09 left in the second quarter after running only seven plays on offense.
With Cedar Falls focusing on Class 4A’s leading rusher, Bulldogs QB Joseph Byrne worked multiple short passes with runs of his own and sweeps to Douglas during lengthy scoring drives of 58 and 76 yards capped by Bey-Buie direct snap touchdowns from near the goal line.
This story will be updated.
